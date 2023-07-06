Battle Born Batteries to be installed as standard equipment on ATC Plā 700 Series models and as an optional upgrade on Plā 350 Series models

Select ATC models to include Battle Born Batteries starting as soon as July 2023

This partnership is another in a growing list of RV brands including Dragonfly Energy’s Battle Born lithium-ion batteries as standard or optional equipment



RENO, Nev., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. ( DFLI) (“Dragonfly Energy” or the “Company”), maker of Battle Born Batteries and an industry leader in energy storage, today announced that the Company’s Battle Born Batteries brand of lithium-ion batteries will be standard equipment on two ATC models; the Plā 700 – Travel Trailer Toy Hauler and the Plā 700 – Fifth Wheel Toy Hauler starting with 2024 select models as early as July 2023, and as an optional upgrade for the Plā 350 – Ultra Lite Travel Trailer Toy Hauler. Founded in 1999, ATC’s philosophy of “Designed and Built for Life” guides the company’s efforts to produce products that bring travel solutions and adventure together.

“Continuing to find and work with customers that align with Dragonfly Energy’s core values remains a key focus for our business as we look for increased opportunities to grow our brand,” said Dr. Denis Phares, CEO of Dragonfly Energy. “With several of ATC’s dealers already carrying Battle Born Batteries, as well as the combined focus on delivering a high-quality customer experience and the desire to support how people are adventuring, it just made sense to further develop our partnership with ATC.”

“We’re excited to work with Battle Born Batteries because, like ATC, they’re known for their high quality in the market, which will allow our customers to enjoy their RVs to the fullest extent,” said Jason Schlabach, RV Category Manager of ATC. “Our company works diligently to provide service above all else and we know that is also one of Dragonfly Energy’s core commitments. As we continue to focus on our mission to understand how our customers are using our RVs and to support them over their lifetime, we couldn’t think of a better fit. Together we believe we are poised to provide better, more effective solutions for our customers when and where they want to play and adventure.”

ATC joins a growing list of RV manufacturers which now include Dragonfly Energy’s batteries as standard equipment.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. ( DFLI) headquartered in Reno, Nevada, is a leading supplier of deep-cycle lithium-ion batteries. Dragonfly Energy’s research and development initiatives are revolutionizing the energy storage industry through innovative technologies and manufacturing processes. Today, Dragonfly Energy’s non-toxic deep-cycle lithium-ion batteries are displacing lead-acid batteries across a wide range of end-markets, including RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. Dragonfly Energy is also focused on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a more sustainable and reliable smart grid through the future deployment of its proprietary and patented solid-state cell technology. To learn more, visit www.dragonflyenergy.com/investors.

About ATC

For over 20 years, ATC has been an industry-leading manufacturer of aluminum trailers. ATC offers a varied line of RVs and trailer products to complement both outdoor lifestyles and on-site work environments, all built with premium aluminum construction. ATC products enable safe and secure hauling of cars, motorcycles, and ATVs, while the commercial product lines offer many options for on-location, secure work, and service applications. For more information, visit www.atctrailers.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding the Company’s intent, belief or expectations, including, but not limited to, the Company’s future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and technological and market trends. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “plan,” “targets,” “projects,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” “forecast” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors (some of which are beyond the Company’s control) which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC available at www.sec.gov.

If any of these risks materialize or any of the Company’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that it currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Investor Relations

Sioban Hickie, ICR, Inc.

[email protected]

Media Relations

Amy Demuth, RAD Strategies Inc.

[email protected]

Source: Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.