Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: APLI; OTCQB: APLIF) (the “Company” or “Appili”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on drug development for infectious diseases and biodefense products, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with respect to an unsecured C$300,000 bridge loan (the “Bridge Loan”) from Bloom Burton & Co. Inc. (the “Lender”).

As previously announced, Appili entered into a cooperative agreement (the “USAFA Cooperative Agreement”) with the United States Air Force Academy (“USAFA”) for initial funding of US$7.3 million. Under the terms of the USAFA Cooperative Agreement, Appili will be reimbursed for direct costs and labour associated with budgeted program activities, plus will recover a portion of its overhead costs. The Bridge Loan is intended to be used by Appili for working capital purposes in the event that reimbursements under the USAFA Cooperative Agreement are delayed.

The Bridge Loan bears interest at 1% per annum for the first month increasing to 2% thereafter, and matures on the earlier of September 28, 2024, and the date on which Appili receives aggregate reimbursements from USAFA of not less than C$2,500,000. The Bridge Loan is being funded in two equal tranches, with the first tranche already advanced and the second tranche being advanced on or before July 7, 2023.

The Lender is considered to be a “related party” of the Company, and the Bridge Loan is considered to be a “related party transaction” for purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). Pursuant to MI 61-101, the Company will file a material change report providing disclosure in relation to the Bridge Loan under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company did not file the material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing date of the Bridge Loan as the details of the Bridge Loan were not settled until shortly prior to the closing, and the Company wished to complete the Bridge Loan on an expedited basis for business reasons. The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements available under MI 61-101. The Company is exempt from the formal valuation requirement in section 5.4 of MI 61-101 in reliance on sections 5.5(a) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, is not more than the 25% of the Company’s market capitalization. Additionally, the Company is exempt from the minority shareholder approval requirement in section 5.6 of MI 61-101 in reliance on section 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, is not more than the 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics is an infectious disease biopharmaceutical company that is purposefully built, portfolio-driven, and people-focused to fulfill its mission of solving life-threatening infections. By systematically identifying urgent infections with unmet needs, Appili’s goal is to strategically develop a pipeline of novel therapies to prevent deaths and improve lives. The Company is currently advancing a diverse range of anti-infectives, including a vaccine candidate to eliminate a serious biological weapon threat, a topical antiparasitic for the treatment of a disfiguring disease, and a novel easy to use, liquid oral formulation targeting parasitic and anaerobic infections. Led by a proven management team, Appili is at the epicenter of the global fight against infection. For more information, visit www.AppiliTherapeutics.com.

