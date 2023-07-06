Cresco Labs Adds Two Dispensaries in Washington and Somerset to Pennsylvania Footprint

45 minutes ago
Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (FSE: 6CQ) (“Cresco” or “the Company”), a vertically integrated, multi-state operator and the cannabis industry’s No. 1 producer of branded products, today announced the opening of Sunnyside Washington and Sunnyside Somerset in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

“We’re excited to open the first dispensary in Somerset, as well as expand access to medical marijuana products through a location that’s easily accessible to patients and caregivers in Washington,” said Charlie Bachtell, CEO and Co-founder of Cresco Labs. “Pennsylvania is a core market where we continue to make strategic investments like improving our productivity, opening more dispensaries and broadening access to our bestselling branded portfolio of flower, vapes and concentrates to maintain our number one share.”


Located directly off I-70/79 (Western Pennsylvania’s Major North-South Interstate) at 380 Washington Rd., Sunnyside Washington is in a high-traffic shopping area near a Walmart Supercenter, Sam’s Club and Target. The dispensary is a 0.4 mile walk from the Trinity Point stop on Washington County Transportation Authority’s “Freedom Transit”, an extensive bus system that services people both within the city of Washington and in greater Washington County.


The Somerset location at 250 Stoystown Rd. is directly off I-76 (Pennsylvania’s Major East-West Interstate), making it easily accessible by car to people in the Borough and greater Somerset County. Somerset is home to Seven Points, one of the largest resorts in Pennsylvania, and its location in the Laurel Highlands makes it a popular destination for outdoor recreation.


Both dispensaries will offer a wide assortment of accessories and medical marijuana products like flower, vape cartridges, disposable vape pens, concentrates, troches, topicals, tinctures and more from the Company’s branded portfolio that includes Cresco, Supply, FloraCal Farms, Wonder Wellness Co. and Remedi, as well as other brands.


Active patients and caregivers can place orders today both in store and online at www.sunnyside.shop. Dispensary hours are Sunday through Thursday, 9 AM to 6 PM, and Friday through Saturday, 9 AM to 7 PM.


For more information about Cresco Labs, visit www.crescolabs.com. To learn more about Sunnyside, visit www.sunnyside.shop.


About Cresco Labs


Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods (“CPG”) approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and comprised of some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco®, High Supply®, Mindy’s™, Good News®, Remedi™, Wonder Wellness Co.® and FloraCal Farms®. Cresco Labs’ national dispensary brand, Sunnyside®, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco Labs operates the industry’s largest Social Equity and Educational Development initiative, SEED™, which was established to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com.


