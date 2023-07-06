Integer Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call for July 27, 2023

46 minutes ago
PLANO, Texas, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (:ITGR) announced today that it plans to release financial and operational results for second quarter 2023, at 7 a.m. Central Time (CT) / 8 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Following the release, Integer management will host a webcast at 8 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. ET to discuss these results. Other forward-looking and material information may also be discussed during this call.

Conference call details:

  • Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023
  • Time: 8 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. ET
  • Domestic dial-in number: (888) 330-3567
  • International dial-in number: (646) 960-0842
  • Conference ID: 9252310
  • Webcast Registration: ITGR Q2 2023 Earnings Call

An audio replay will be available for seven days and can be accessed by dialing (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199 and using Conference ID 9252310. The conference call will also be available live or via archived replay on the Investor Relations section of the Integer website at: investor.integer.net.

From time to time, the Company posts information that may be of interest to investors on its website. To automatically receive Integer financial news by email, please visit investor.integer.net and subscribe to email alerts.

About Integer®
Integer Holdings Corporation (:ITGR) is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical and orthopedics markets. The Company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, the Company develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. The Company's brands include Greatbatch Medical®, Lake Region Medical® and Electrochem®. Additional information is available at www.integer.net.

Investor Relations:Media Relations:
Andrew SennKelly Butler
[email protected][email protected]
763.951.8312214.618.4216
