Fiverr Launches 'Certified': Revolutionizing Tech Support for Amazon Ads, monday.com, Stripe, and others

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Fiverr Certified builds a unique freelance marketplace of vetted experts for these companies, so that they can better reach and serve their customers.

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiverr International Ltd. (: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today announced the launch of Fiverr Certified. Fiverr Certified builds a unique freelance marketplace for each of its tech partners. Freelancers are then certified specifically by those companies, which include Amazon Ads, monday.com, and Stripe, empowering these well-known brands to better support their customers by connecting them with a trusted expert.

Fiverr Certified is already helping partners, like monday.com, grow their customer base. “Partnering with Fiverr Certified has helped us serve a completely new client segment. We can now deliver professional services and solutions to our customers from vetted, certified professionals,” said Ophir Penso, a monday.com VP of Channel Partnerships & Indirect Sales. “We appreciate the opportunity to serve existing customers who, before Fiverr Certified, didn’t have an end-to-end dedicated marketplace where they can service or customize their experience with our product.”

Fiverr Certified is also solving the pressing need for small businesses that typically do not get sufficient support from the SaaS vendors they use. Many small businesses don’t have full-time IT staff to install, customize and maintain the SaaS products they use; now experts, certified by the tech company partners, will be easily accessible and available to assist. Managers can quickly find vetted experts endorsed by companies, like Podia, for their proficiency in their products. “Fiverr Certified is exactly what we were looking for – a way to identify, certify, and promote Podia experts so that our users can find the right service provider for their specific needs,” said Mandi Ehman, Director of Marketing for Podia. “It’s truly a win-win-win for Podia users, the certified experts, and Podia!”

Fiverr Certified is also helping Fiverr freelancers expand their skill set and revenue. “Fiverr exists to connect every business to exceptional talent, in the simplest way possible,” said Fiverr Founder and CEO, Micha Kaufman. “Fiverr Certified is a natural progression towards that goal – producing beautifully simple product solutions to tedious business problems. Now businesses can be matched instantaneously with experts certified by our partners to get results they can trust.”

For more information and to join other Fiverr Certified partners that include Amazon Ads, monday.com, Stripe, WooCommerce, Leadpages, Podia, and others, click here.

About Fiverr
Fiverr’s mission is to revolutionize how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, over 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr’s Talent Cloud, companies can easily scale their teams from a talent pool of skilled professionals from over 160 countries across more than 600 categories, ranging from programming to 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, from video animation to architecture.

Don’t get left behind - come be a part of the future of work by visiting fiverr.com, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Media Contacts:
Siobhan Aalders
Laura Podesta
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2ef153f-0aab-468c-ab64-2d88cca8c91a

ti?nf=ODg2NjMwMiM1NjY5Njg3IzIyNTkzOTg=
Fiverr-International-Ltd-.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.