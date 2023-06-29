BOSTON, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) second quarter 2023 earnings release and conference call are scheduled as follows:

Earnings Release: Thursday, July 20, 2023, before the market opens Conference Call: Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern) Webcast (listen-only): Register at: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/233911472 Dial-in Number: Toll Free: 888-886-7786; Conference ID: 35913869 Webcast Replay: https://ir.berkshirebank.com (for the live webcast and the replay) Telephone Replay: Toll Free: 877-674-7070; Passcode 996480 (available for one week)

Investor presentation materials will be made available prior to the conference call at ir.berkshirebank.com.

Participants are requested to join the webcast or call a few minutes before the scheduled start of the call. Persons who are listen-only are requested to use the webcast link where practical.

ABOUT BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP

Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE: BHLB) is the parent of Berkshire Bank. Founded in 1846, Berkshire Bank's vision is becoming a high-performing, leading, socially responsible community bank. It empowers the financial potential of its stakeholders by making banking available where, when and how it's needed through an uncompromising focus on exceptional customer service, digital banking, and positive community impact. Providing a wide range of financial solutions through its consumer banking, commercial banking and wealth management divisions, the Bank has approximately $12.3 billion in assets and a community-based footprint of 100 financial centers in Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, Connecticut and Rhode Island. Named one of America's Most Trusted Companies by Newsweek and America's Best Midsize Employers by Forbes, Berkshire is also listed in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality. To learn more, visit www.berkshirebank.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Kevin Conn, Senior Managing Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Email: [email protected] Tel: (617) 641-9206

