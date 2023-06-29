Berkshire Hills Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BOSTON, June 29, 2023

BOSTON, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) second quarter 2023 earnings release and conference call are scheduled as follows:

BHLB_Logo1.jpg

Earnings Release:

Thursday, July 20, 2023, before the market opens

Conference Call:

Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern)

Webcast (listen-only):

Register at: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/233911472

Dial-in Number:

Toll Free: 888-886-7786; Conference ID: 35913869

Webcast Replay:

https://ir.berkshirebank.com (for the live webcast and the replay)

Telephone Replay:

Toll Free: 877-674-7070; Passcode 996480 (available for one week)

Investor presentation materials will be made available prior to the conference call at ir.berkshirebank.com.

Participants are requested to join the webcast or call a few minutes before the scheduled start of the call. Persons who are listen-only are requested to use the webcast link where practical.

ABOUT BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP

Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE: BHLB) is the parent of Berkshire Bank. Founded in 1846, Berkshire Bank's vision is becoming a high-performing, leading, socially responsible community bank. It empowers the financial potential of its stakeholders by making banking available where, when and how it's needed through an uncompromising focus on exceptional customer service, digital banking, and positive community impact. Providing a wide range of financial solutions through its consumer banking, commercial banking and wealth management divisions, the Bank has approximately $12.3 billion in assets and a community-based footprint of 100 financial centers in Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, Connecticut and Rhode Island. Named one of America's Most Trusted Companies by Newsweek and America's Best Midsize Employers by Forbes, Berkshire is also listed in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality. To learn more, visit www.berkshirebank.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Kevin Conn, Senior Managing Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Email: [email protected] Tel: (617) 641-9206

favicon.png?sn=NE45213&sd=2023-06-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/berkshire-hills-announces-second-quarter-2023-earnings-release-and-conference-call-dates-301866115.html

SOURCE Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE45213&Transmission_Id=202306290730PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE45213&DateId=20230629
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.