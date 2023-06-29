Dana Announces Recipients of 2022 Supplier Awards

MAUMEE, Ohio, June 29, 2023

MAUMEE, Ohio, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) recently announced its 2022 Supplier Awards recipients. Thirteen companies representing six different countries were recognized for displaying excellence in supporting Dana's cost, quality, and delivery goals, as well as its "Powering into e-Drive" enterprise strategy. A special ceremony was held yesterday to honor the winners.

This year's award winners included:

  • Leveraging the Core Award: PK USA, Poitras
  • Drive Customer Centricity Award: GNA Axles, SLR Foundry Germany, Shanghai Huafon Aluminium Corporation
  • Expand Global Markets Award: Jindal Stainless
  • Deliver Innovative Solutions Award: Maxway Technology Co. Ltd., MSI
  • Lead Electric Propulsion Award: Tempel
  • Diverse Supplier of the Year: International Trade Winds
  • Indirect Supplier of the Year: AH Group
  • Sustainability Supplier of the Year: Bharat Forge, Vallourec Tubos do Brasil Ltda

"Dana is privileged to work alongside such a talented and diverse supply base whose commitment to operating with the highest integrity and providing the best quality and service possible is truly appreciated," said Craig Price, senior vice president of purchasing and supplier development. "Each of these outstanding suppliers is a great partner to Dana, and we are honored to celebrate their excellence."

About Dana Incorporated
Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $10.2 billion in 2022 with 42,000 people in 31 countries across six continents. Dana, with a history dating to 1904, was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2023" by Newsweek magazine for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

