Honda Issues "Honda ESG Data Book 2023"

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
HondaLogo.240.jpg


TOKYO, June 29, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today issued its first "Honda ESG Data Book 2023," and made it available on the company website.

DisclosurematerialHonda.jpg
Disclosure material


For a diverse range of Honda stakeholders, the Honda ESG Data Book 2023 comprehensively summarizes Honda's approach to sustainability and initiatives toward the fulfillment of the Honda 2030 Vision - to serve people worldwide with the joy of expanding their life's potential - from the perspectives of ESG (Environment, Social, and Governance).

As one of the tools to enhance communications with its shareholders, Honda has been issuing the "Honda Sustainability Report" on an annual basis. In addition, Honda began issuing an integrated report called the "Honda Report" last year. In order to distinguish the content each report conveys to the stakeholders more clearly, Honda renamed the "Honda Sustainability Report" as the "Honda ESG Data Book" and modified the content.

In contrast to the Honda Report which focuses on sharing stories about how Honda will enhance its corporate value into the future, the ESG Data Book 2023 primarily summarizes Honda's basic approach to sustainability, initiatives in each of the ESG areas and data related to Honda's performance and achievements in each area.

Honda is striving to evolve as a company to continue creating new value while upholding its desire to "help people and society" and "expand people's life's potential," a purpose that remains unchanged since the company's founding. By issuing the Honda ESG Data Book, Honda intends to facilitate an understanding among stakeholders of Honda's basic approach and initiatives related to the ESG. Moreover, Honda will pursue sustainable enhancement of its corporate value while continuing its efforts to have enhanced interaction with and disclosure to its stakeholders.

Main contents:
- Honda approach to sustainability
- Environmental initiatives
- Social initiatives (safety, quality, human resources, supply chain management and social contribution activities)
- Governance initiatives (corporate governance, compliance and risk management)
- Performance data (data related to each of ESG areas)

Honda ESG Data Book 2023
Japanese language version - www.honda.co.jp/sustainability/report/
English language version - https://global.honda/sustainability/report.html

Source: Honda Motor Co, Ltd

Copyright 2023 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.