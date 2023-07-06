NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company, today announced it was named a finalist of the Industry, Automotive, Mobility & Transportation category in the 2023 Microsoft US Partner of the Year Awards. NetApp was honored among a field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“We are delighted with this recognition from Microsoft. Our submission this year included multiple stories of innovation for customers in automotive, EDA, supply chain, shipping, and advanced manufacturing,” said Cesar Cernuda, President at NetApp. “This award reflects the work our teams do each day, bringing advanced business thinking and unique technical capabilities to help enterprises around the world build secure, resilient, and future-ready organizations. We are incredibly proud of this recognition and want to thank Microsoft for both this honor as well as their deep commitment to our partnership.”

The Microsoft US Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services, and devices during the past year. Awards are classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 800 submitted nominations. NetApp was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in the Industry, Automotive, Mobility & Transportation category.

Submissions for this award require validated ROI numbers, customer testimonials, and third-party recognition. While the details of each submission are confidential, NetApp shared a broad range of solutions that made significant impact across multiple industries including:

Helping automotive manufacturers take massive strides forward in the development of e-cars and autonomous vehicles by processing and analyzing massive volumes of data from sources around the globe in seconds.

Streamlining processes for EDA and chip manufacturers to slash design and manufacturing times to create new chip technologies that power everything in our world from appliances to electronics to health care and more.

Designing and implementing high-performance, scalable, and secure business continuity and backup for automated industrial robotic systems to eliminate production downtime.

Modernizing design and collaboration platforms for transportation supply chains, enabling global engineering teams to access massive CAD files and other mission-critical workloads in real time with no latency.

“We would like to extend our congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!” said Nina Harding, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft US Global Partner Solutions. “The winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards have demonstrated the best of what’s possible with the Microsoft Cloud by providing innovative new solutions and services that positively impact customers and enable digital transformation.”

Learn more at: https://www.netapp.com/blog/finalist-for-inspire-microsoft-partner-of-the-year-award/

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company’s global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place July 18-19 this year. Additional details on the 2023 awards are available on the US Partner Community Blog.

About NetApp

NetApp is a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company that empowers organizations to lead with data in the age of accelerated digital transformation.

NETAPP, the NETAPP logo, and the marks listed at www.netapp.com/TM are trademarks of NetApp, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

