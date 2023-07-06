KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Bridgepoint, its latest, new, townhome community in Chapel Hill. These new townhomes are designed for the way people live today, with attractive design features like open kitchens with breakfast bars, large bedroom suites with expansive closets, and ample storage space. The community offers low-maintenance living and floor plans with up to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. Bridgepoint is located within the highly rated Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools district and close to downtown Chapel Hill for shopping, dining and entertainment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230629891519/en/

KB Home announces the grand opening of its newest community in popular Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo: Business Wire)

What sets KB Home apart is the company’s focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to design choices to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

“We are pleased to offer homebuyers in Chapel Hill spacious, new, low-maintenance townhomes that live bigger for less,” said Doug Schwartz, President of KB Home’s Raleigh division. “Families will appreciate the community’s desirable location near downtown Chapel Hill, a variety of entertainment and leisure activities and highly rated schools. At KB Home, we’re here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life.”

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company's floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. Thanks to quality construction techniques and materials, every home KB builds is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet — to deliver greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Bridgepoint is situated in a commuter-friendly location that offers homebuyers an exceptional lifestyle. Located off Homestead Road, the community provides easy access to Interstate 40, Interstate 540 and Highway 86 and is a short drive to The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and outdoor recreation at North Carolina Botanical Garden and Homestead Park.

The Bridgepoint sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $450,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the U.S., operating in 47 markets from coast to coast, and building over 670,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history. What sets KB Home apart is our focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. No two KB homes are the same. That’s because every home is uniquely built for each customer, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to commit to build every home to be ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet, and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to deliver greater comfort and well-being than new homes without certification. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230629891519/en/