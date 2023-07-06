VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Conference Call and Webcast

The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 833-470-1428 (domestic) or +1 929-526-1599 (international) and entering the conference ID 939948. An audio replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on July 27, 2023 until midnight ET on August 3, 2023 and can be accessed by dialing +1 866-813-9403 (domestic) or +44 204-525-0658 (international) and entering the passcode 307960.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in listen-only mode through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, www.viciproperties.com, on July 27, 2023, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Company’s website and will continue for one year.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500® experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties’ geographically diverse portfolio consists of 49 gaming facilities across the United States and Canada comprising approximately 124 million square feet and features approximately 60,100 hotel rooms and more than 450 restaurants, bars, nightclubs and sportsbooks. Its properties are occupied by industry leading gaming and hospitality operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. VICI Properties has a growing array of investing and financing partnerships with leading non-gaming experiential operators, including Great Wolf Resorts, Cabot, Canyon Ranch and Chelsea Piers. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped and underdeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties’ goal is to create the highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio through a strategy of partnering with the highest quality experiential place makers and operators. For additional information, please visit www.viciproperties.com.

