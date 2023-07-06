MONTREAL, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) ( NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, announces today that it is a recommended payments partner of Sage, the leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology, for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs).

After being directly integrated for more than a decade, and successfully supporting thousands of businesses, Sage will now be offering Nuvei as a Recommended Solution for its ERP platform. Nuvei’s platform is uniquely connected to the entire Sage ecosystem, including its Sage 50, 100, X3, 300, 500, and Intacct solutions.

Nuvei’s ERP payments solution delivers seamlessly integrated payment acceptance and disbursement solutions to its customers, as well as single-view visibility of the data and insights needed to make faster, better-informed decisions. By leveraging Nuvei’s robust integration and deep ERP payments expertise, and delivering near-real-time payment information, Sage customers will be able to reconcile financial information across systems and improve visibility more efficiently. At the same time, they are empowered to reconcile paid invoices into their business management system and shorten DSO or receivables cycles.

Sage VP and Global Commercial Head of Fintech, Payments & Banking Chip Mahan commented on the announcement: “Our relationship with Nuvei is one of the longest existing partnerships we have with any payments services provider, and is comprehensively connected to our entire product suite. We’ve been working together seamlessly for over a decade, so we are thrilled to name Nuvei as a Sage Recommended Solution. We continue to look to expand this partnership based on Nuvei’s global reach that includes an extensive acquiring network in 47 global markets. Sage will continue to innovate and optimize payments capabilities for our customers, and our partnership with Nuvei will assist in delivering an improved customer experience.”

Nuvei Chair and CEO Philip Fayer added: “Our mission is always to bring our customers closer to their customers through payments technology and solutions, and to enable them to accelerate their growth. We also have a long and proven history of supporting our customers’ international expansion plans through our global acquiring reach and expertise in local markets. We’re excited to be recognized as a Sage Recommended Solution, which we view as a testament to continually achieving these goals for one of our most highly valued partners.”

About Nuvei

Nuvei ( NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei’s modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 47+ markets, 150 currencies and more than 600 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

