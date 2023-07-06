Adtran today launched its market-first FSP 3000 S-Flex™, a highly versatile DWDM muxponder able to support 64Gbit/s Fibre Channel services. The solution boosts total transport capacity to 400Gbit/s, simplifies operations and streamlines inventories. It caters to enterprises’ diverse needs by seamlessly supporting a comprehensive range of DCI and SAN protocols and speeds. With a highly secure variant safeguarded by Adva Network Security’s ConnectGuard™ encryption, S-Flex™ also offers robust data protection, even in the face of quantum computer attacks. Designed for next-generation storage area networks (SAN) and critical infrastructure, S-Flex™ provides enormous scale and complete crypto-agility, ensuring mission-critical data remains safe both now and in the future.

“We’ve always led the way with SAN innovation and our solutions have supported every generation of Fibre Channel. Now we’re empowering a new breed of disaster recovery and business continuity implementations by enabling the leap to 64Gbit/s Fibre Channel transmission, while at the same time taking speed, security and crypto-agility to the next level,” said Christoph Glingener, CTO of Adtran. “The FSP 3000 S-Flex™ is the ultimate one-card solution. It enables enterprises to dramatically increase transport capacity and reduce operational complexity while seamlessly supporting a variety of DCI technologies, including Ethernet, IBM mainframe, Fibre Channel and more. S-Flex™ will also be a vital asset in the ever-evolving battle to guarantee the integrity and privacy of our most valuable information.”

The FSP 3000 S-Flex™ is ideal for the new breed of high-capacity mission-critical networks that require the highest levels of data security and data availability. This includes facilities for financial services, government institutions, defense, public health infrastructure and more. With a total capacity of 400Gbit/s and a compact design, S-Flex™ meets the most stringent DCI requirements in terms of speed and footprint. Its extensive feature set also addresses all SAN and DWDM network operation demands, including ultra-low latency, Fibre Channel performance monitoring, and seamless integration with Fibre Channel trunking technology. The highly secure variant of S-Flex™ is protected by powerful quantum-safe ConnectGuard™ encryption, which complies with governmental and industrial standards for classified and sensitive data.

“In today’s era of digital transformation, organizations are facing new performance requirements and surging application workloads. They need a way to prevent traffic bottlenecks, reduce complexity and unleash the full potential of their data center infrastructure. Now Adtran’s customers have a way to address these urgent requirements with a secure, long-distance transport solution that interoperates seamlessly with our Gen 7 Fibre Channel technology,” commented Martin Skagen, VP of architecture and technology, Brocade Storage Networking Division, Broadcom. “With Adtran’s FSP 3000 S-Flex™ and our end-to-end 64Gbit/s autonomous SAN technology, enterprises and critical infrastructure can harness unparalleled capabilities and satisfy the demands of advanced technologies, from accommodating large-scale data analytics platforms to powering AI and ML processes.”

