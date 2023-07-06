Adtran unveils industry's first 64G Fibre Channel solution for quantum-safe DCI networking

Adtran today launched its market-first FSP 3000 S-Flex, a highly versatile DWDM muxponder able to support 64Gbit/s Fibre Channel services. The solution boosts total transport capacity to 400Gbit/s, simplifies operations and streamlines inventories. It caters to enterprises’ diverse needs by seamlessly supporting a comprehensive range of DCI and SAN protocols and speeds. With a highly secure variant safeguarded by Adva Network Security’s ConnectGuard encryption, S-Flex also offers robust data protection, even in the face of quantum computer attacks. Designed for next-generation storage area networks (SAN) and critical infrastructure, S-Flex provides enormous scale and complete crypto-agility, ensuring mission-critical data remains safe both now and in the future.

“We’ve always led the way with SAN innovation and our solutions have supported every generation of Fibre Channel. Now we’re empowering a new breed of disaster recovery and business continuity implementations by enabling the leap to 64Gbit/s Fibre Channel transmission, while at the same time taking speed, security and crypto-agility to the next level,” said Christoph Glingener, CTO of Adtran. “The FSP 3000 S-Flex is the ultimate one-card solution. It enables enterprises to dramatically increase transport capacity and reduce operational complexity while seamlessly supporting a variety of DCI technologies, including Ethernet, IBM mainframe, Fibre Channel and more. S-Flex will also be a vital asset in the ever-evolving battle to guarantee the integrity and privacy of our most valuable information.”

The FSP 3000 S-Flex is ideal for the new breed of high-capacity mission-critical networks that require the highest levels of data security and data availability. This includes facilities for financial services, government institutions, defense, public health infrastructure and more. With a total capacity of 400Gbit/s and a compact design, S-Flex meets the most stringent DCI requirements in terms of speed and footprint. Its extensive feature set also addresses all SAN and DWDM network operation demands, including ultra-low latency, Fibre Channel performance monitoring, and seamless integration with Fibre Channel trunking technology. The highly secure variant of S-Flex is protected by powerful quantum-safe ConnectGuard encryption, which complies with governmental and industrial standards for classified and sensitive data.

“In today’s era of digital transformation, organizations are facing new performance requirements and surging application workloads. They need a way to prevent traffic bottlenecks, reduce complexity and unleash the full potential of their data center infrastructure. Now Adtran’s customers have a way to address these urgent requirements with a secure, long-distance transport solution that interoperates seamlessly with our Gen 7 Fibre Channel technology,” commented Martin Skagen, VP of architecture and technology, Brocade Storage Networking Division, Broadcom. “With Adtran’s FSP 3000 S-Flex and our end-to-end 64Gbit/s autonomous SAN technology, enterprises and critical infrastructure can harness unparalleled capabilities and satisfy the demands of advanced technologies, from accommodating large-scale data analytics platforms to powering AI and ML processes.”

Further information on the FSP 3000 S-Flex is available in these slides.

A supporting product video is available to watch.

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the largest shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Adva Network Security

Adva Network Security has built a fierce reputation for protecting packet optical networks. We pioneered low-latency, multi-layer encryption solutions that are right now safeguarding data in motion for many mission-critical applications. Our ConnectGuard security technology is even combating tomorrow’s quantum security threats. Built by the industry’s leading security experts, our German-based organization helps organizations and government agencies security-harden their networks to ensure critical infrastructure is protected against cyber threats. Our development and manufacturing processes, as well as our security solutions, have been approved and certified by leading governmental security agencies. For more information on how we can help you, please visit www.advasecurity.com.

