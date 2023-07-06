Today, in collaboration with single cell genomics company, Honeycomb Biotechnologies (“Honeycomb”), Revvity (NYSE: RVTY) announced the launch of a suite of new solutions and services that expand the frontiers of single cell biology: the HIVE™ CLX Single-Cell RNAseq Solution, BeeNetPLUS analysis workflow, and for single cell researchers based in the United States, a new HIVE CLX Service offering.

The HIVE CLX Single-Cell RNAseq Solution offers higher density single cell capture with integrated sample storage in an instrument-free workflow, making it easier for researchers to study rare and fragile cell types and better understand how the immune system fights allergens and pathogens, in addition to other applications. It is a significant upgrade to Honeycomb’s HIVE platform that was launched in collaboration with Revvity in 2021.

“The HIVE CLX solution is uniquely designed to enable clinical researchers to overcome challenges often encountered in single cell studies. User-friendly sample capture and storage expands both the scope and geographic reach of single cell research, especially in areas such as innate immunology and infectious disease,” said Jim Flanigon, CEO of Honeycomb. “Our colleagues at Revvity share our goal of bringing single cell technology to a broader audience, so we’re excited to see our customers expand those boundaries with the HIVE CLX solution.”

Larger, More Secure Sample Volumes

Honeycomb’s HIVE CLX solution features 160,000 picowells within a single, high-density array that allows for as much as four times as many cells to be recovered per device as compared with the original HIVE™ scRNAseq Solution. The premise is that more cells recovered translates to more transcripts processed, ultimately leading to more reliable, quality data that impacts health advances and biological insights across autoimmune research, oncology, neurology, developmental biology, transplant medicine and beyond.

Any Cell. Anywhere. Anytime.

By eliminating the need for specialized instrumentation, the HIVE CLX solution is well suited to support researchers working in remote or low-resource locations where sample storage and shipping requirements may be more complex. This includes studies involving emerging or evolving infectious diseases like HIV, malaria, tuberculosis and COVID-19, as well as distributed and longitudinal studies that involve multi-point sample collection.

“The ability to understand human health and disease at the single-cell level is notoriously challenging, but an incredibly important pursuit in biological and clinical research,” said Arvind Kothandaraman, general manager of multi-omics and specialty diagnostics at Revvity. “We are pleased that the HIVE CLX solution is helping scientists of all backgrounds and experience levels access single cell RNAseq technology.”

Cloud-based Data Analysis and Service from Single Cell Experts

In addition to the HIVE CLX solution, Honeycomb has released its BeeNetPLUS cloud-based analysis workflow that simplifies and accelerates data interpretation of HIVE CLX results. With no coding or command line experience required, the BeeNetPLUS workflow reports on sequencing quality; cell, gene and transcripts recovery; cell-type annotation; differential expression; and marker gene plots.

Researchers in the United States may now also take advantage of the HIVE CLX Service offering, made possible by the single cell experts at Honeycomb and Revvity. Beginning with one-on-one experimental design and ending with review of data with a bioinformatics expert, these sample-to-result concierge services benefit researchers working across a range of single cell applications.

Further information on the HIVE CLX solution is available on Revvity's webpage, with additional protocols and technical information also available on the Honeycomb website.

For ordering information or to connect with a single cell expert, email [email protected].

About Revvity

At Revvity, “impossible” is inspiration, and “can’t be done” is a call to action. Revvity provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise, and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. Revvity is revolutionizing what’s possible in healthcare, with specialized focus areas in translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics and more.

With 2022 revenue of more than $3 billion and over 11,000 employees, Revvity serves customers across pharmaceutical and biotech, diagnostic labs, academia and governments. It is part of the S&P 500 index and has customers in more than 190 countries.

About Honeycomb Biotechnologies

Honeycomb Biotechnologies develops technology to remove barriers and expand opportunities for single cell analysis in basic, translational, pre-clinical, and clinical research throughout the world. Founded by leading scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Broad Institute, Honeycomb is based in Waltham, MA, USA. Additional information is available at www.honeycomb.bio.

