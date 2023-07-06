GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProStar Holdings Inc. (“ProStar®”or the “Company”) (TSXV: MAPS) (OTCQX: MAPPF) (FSE: 5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions®, is pleased to announce that Wayne Moore, former Managing Director and General Partner at Goldman Sachs has joined the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”). In connection with this appointment, and to keep the size of the Board at six (6) directors, being the maximum number of directors permitted under corporate law, Mr. Jonathan Richards will resign from the Board. Mr. Richards will remain as Chief Financial Officer and will be nominated for election as a director at the Company’s next annual general meeting.



Herb McKim, Chairman of the Board of ProStar, stated, “We are very excited to announce the appointment of Wayne Moore to our board. As a former managing director and general partner of Goldman Sachs’ M&A division, Wayne is a seasoned executive in all aspects of executive management, operations, and capital markets. We are putting together a well-rounded board to help us navigate to the next level, and we look forward to Wayne's contributions and guidance.”

Wayne is a former General Partner and Managing Director of M&A at Goldman Sachs. Wayne started Goldman's dedicated technology M&A practice in Silicon Valley. Today, Wayne is a private equity investor and a consultant at Madison Capital Partners, LLC. He is a principal investor and member of the Board of Directors at EPAY Systems, Inc., a founding partner and board member at PetWell Partners and Sepire, LLC., and serves on the board of Rush Medical Center. Wayne previously served on the Board of Directors at Suncoke Energy Partners (: SXCP), the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, and was a member of Goldman Sach’s M&A Worldwide Leadership Council. Wayne holds an MBA from Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, and a M.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Alabama.

“While at Goldman, I worked with some of the most notable technology companies in the world, and I have also been very active as a founding investor and advisor to early-stage companies,” stated Wayne Moore. “What ProStar has developed is a disruptive technology with market potential everywhere in the world. I am excited to work alongside the executive management team to help ProStar succeed and to become a globally recognized brand name.”

The Company granted 500,000 stock options to Mr. Wayne Moore, exercisable at CAD$0.30, and are exercisable for a five-year term, expiring June 29, 2028.

