Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND), the leading high-growth retailer specializing in hard-surface flooring for homeowners and professionals, has announced the grand opening of its twenty-ninth warehouse store in Florida, with the addition of its newest location in Clermont, Florida.Located at 4800 Collina Terrace, it is the fifth store in the Orlando metropolitan area. The warehouse store and design center will open with a team of about 50 full-time and part-time associates led by Jack Holshue, the store Chief Executive Merchant.

“We’re thrilled to announce our newest store location in Clermont,” said Holshue. “For more than two decades, Floor & Decor has had the opportunity to serve professionals and homeowners throughout the nation, and we are excited to expand our footprint yet again in Florida with this new location. We look forward to becoming part of the community and welcoming our newest neighbors into our store and making their renovation journeys easier, inspired and more affordable.”

In celebration of the grand opening, Floor & Decor is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony on July 6th, at 12 pm ET with the South Lake Chamber of Commerce.

Calling All PROs

In appreciation of its valued builders, contractors, architects, designers, remodelers, flooring installers and realtors, Floor & Decor welcomes its PRO network to the new location with a special PRO VIP Grand Opening event on June 28. PROs can visit https://prograndopening.com/clermont to RSVP and register to win $10,000 and other great prizes like an iPad, Floor & Decor gift cards, YETI Cooler, GoPro and so much more. During the event, visitors will get to meet the PRO Services Team, interact with supplier representatives, and learn about Floor & Decor’s PRO Partners services and industry-leading Pro Premier Rewards program.

“Building relationships with our local professionals is very important to us. Their success is our success,” said Holshue. “The store tours and giveaways give us a chance to support our community and tell them about our PRO Premier Rewards and all the benefits it can bring to their business.”

$5,000 Floor Makeover Sweepstakes

The Clermont store will give away a $5,000 Floor Makeover as part of its grand opening festivities. Now through September 5, 2023, customers will have the chance to register to win a $5,000 gift card from Floor & Decor. Interested parties can register online at www.floormakeoverclermont.com.

Store Facts & Features

Location: 4800 Collina Terrace, Orlando, FL 34711

Square Footage: 80,000

Regular store hours: Monday - Friday 7am-7pm, Saturday 8am-7pm, Sunday 10am-6pm

Floor & Decor is one of Fortune's 100 fastest-growing companies, and in April 2023, Floor & Decor was named to Yelp’s “Most Loved Brands” list, which honors the most loved brands on the consumer reviews platform.

For more information on Floor & Decor, please visit https://www.flooranddecor.com/ and on Facebook (www.facebook.com/flooranddecor).

About Floor & Decor: Founded in 2000, Atlanta-based Floor & Decor is a leading high-growth specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, operating more than 200 warehouse-format stores and five design studios across 36 states. The stores offer homeowners and professionals the industry’s broadest in-stock selection of tile, natural wood, natural stone, laminate and luxury vinyl plank, under one roof. In addition, Floor & Decor stocks the necessary tools, decorative materials, wall tile, and related accessories for hard-surface flooring projects. Stores carry over 1 million square feet of in-stock flooring and offer free design services, as well as a dedicated pro sales team. The company directly sources products from manufacturers around the globe, which enables it to bring the world’s best and most innovative flooring trends to its customers, at everyday low prices. Floor & Decor has locations nationwide, but each store is bolstered by a local focus that creates a store experience and mix of products that meet the needs of each market served.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230629588304/en/