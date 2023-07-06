Spirent Communications plc ( LSE:SPT, Financial), a leading global provider of test and assurance solutions for next-generation devices and networks, today announced that Indonesia’s new Telecommunication Equipment Testing Center (BBPPT) has selected Spirent technology to conduct high-speed Ethernet network equipment and electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) testing. Utilizing Spirent TestCenter enables labs to facilitate advanced testing features that include high scalability, automation, and real-time reporting for complex network systems.

Located in Tapos, Depok, West Java, the BBPPT is being developed by Indonesia’s Communication and Information Ministry. The state-of-the-art laboratory will be completed by the end of the year and begin operations early in 2024 to provide telecommunication equipment and device testing. The aim of the center is to be able to protect and maintain the quality of telecommunication equipment, and guarantee that tools and devices intended for use in Indonesia meet the exacting technical requirements demanded by next generation communications networks.

Spirent’s partner on the project, Unitronic Jaya, says that Spirent was chosen by the BBPPT because it is recognized as a leader in the field of network testing, and is backed by the strong local knowledge and IP network engineering expertise of its partner. “Spirent TestCenter has a proven reputation as a highly effective, reliable, and extremely cost-effective testing solution,” said a director for Unitronic Jaya. “The implementation of the IP Networking Test System with Spirent TestCenter will revolutionize the industry in Indonesia, and what BBPPT is doing will have a positive impact on the Indonesia test house lab and several private and government laboratories.”

Churn Hoong, Country Manager for Spirent’s Southeast Asia region, said “We are pleased to be working with the rapidly developing BBPPT project to help ensure high-level IP network testing services that will benefit Indonesia and neighboring countries. Spirent TestCenter will play an important role by providing the labs with accurate and reliable test results that are essential for ensuring the quality and performance of the ICT equipment.”

Spirent TestCenter is an end-to-end test solution delivering high performance with deterministic answers. Service providers, network equipment manufacturers (NEMs) and enterprises use TestCenter to test, measure, and validate their networks and deploy services with confidence – from traditional performance testing to rigorous analysis of virtualization, cloud computing, mobile backhaul, and high-speed Ethernet.

The Telecommunication Equipment Testing Center is the Master Laboratory under the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (MCIT) in Indonesia. When completed, it will be one of the most sophisticated in Asia, boasting six laboratories outfitted with cutting-edge equipment to provide a world class testing ground for next-gen communications equipment. While improving the quality of testing and service to the community, it is hoped that the center will support the growth and development of Indonesia’s domestic telematics industry and increase national and international cooperation.

