Indonesia's New National Telecoms Equipment Testing Hub Selects Spirent for IP Network Validation

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Spirent Communications plc (

LSE:SPT, Financial), a leading global provider of test and assurance solutions for next-generation devices and networks, today announced that Indonesia’s new Telecommunication Equipment Testing Center (BBPPT) has selected Spirent technology to conduct high-speed Ethernet network equipment and electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) testing. Utilizing Spirent TestCenter enables labs to facilitate advanced testing features that include high scalability, automation, and real-time reporting for complex network systems.

Located in Tapos, Depok, West Java, the BBPPT is being developed by Indonesia’s Communication and Information Ministry. The state-of-the-art laboratory will be completed by the end of the year and begin operations early in 2024 to provide telecommunication equipment and device testing. The aim of the center is to be able to protect and maintain the quality of telecommunication equipment, and guarantee that tools and devices intended for use in Indonesia meet the exacting technical requirements demanded by next generation communications networks.

Spirent’s partner on the project, Unitronic Jaya, says that Spirent was chosen by the BBPPT because it is recognized as a leader in the field of network testing, and is backed by the strong local knowledge and IP network engineering expertise of its partner. “Spirent TestCenter has a proven reputation as a highly effective, reliable, and extremely cost-effective testing solution,” said a director for Unitronic Jaya. “The implementation of the IP Networking Test System with Spirent TestCenter will revolutionize the industry in Indonesia, and what BBPPT is doing will have a positive impact on the Indonesia test house lab and several private and government laboratories.”

Churn Hoong, Country Manager for Spirent’s Southeast Asia region, said “We are pleased to be working with the rapidly developing BBPPT project to help ensure high-level IP network testing services that will benefit Indonesia and neighboring countries. Spirent TestCenter will play an important role by providing the labs with accurate and reliable test results that are essential for ensuring the quality and performance of the ICT equipment.”

Spirent TestCenter is an end-to-end test solution delivering high performance with deterministic answers. Service providers, network equipment manufacturers (NEMs) and enterprises use TestCenter to test, measure, and validate their networks and deploy services with confidence – from traditional performance testing to rigorous analysis of virtualization, cloud computing, mobile backhaul, and high-speed Ethernet.

The Telecommunication Equipment Testing Center is the Master Laboratory under the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (MCIT) in Indonesia. When completed, it will be one of the most sophisticated in Asia, boasting six laboratories outfitted with cutting-edge equipment to provide a world class testing ground for next-gen communications equipment. While improving the quality of testing and service to the community, it is hoped that the center will support the growth and development of Indonesia’s domestic telematics industry and increase national and international cooperation.

For more information about Spirent TestCenter, visit www.spirent.com/products/testcenter-ethernet-ip-cloud-test.

About Spirent

Spirent Communications plc. (LSE: SPT) is the leading global provider of automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning. The company provides innovative products, services and managed solutions that address the test, assurance and automation challenges of a new generation of technologies, including 5G, SD-WAN, cloud, autonomous vehicles and beyond. From the lab to the real world, Spirent helps companies deliver on their promise to their customers of a new generation of connected devices and technologies. For more information, please visit www.spirent.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230629454425r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230629454425/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.