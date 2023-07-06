Valken Sports Blasts New Growth Strategy with HawkSearch

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

WOBURN, Mass., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( BLIN), a frontrunner in cloud-based marketing technology software, announced today that Valken Sports, a leading supplier in the paintball and tactical sports sector, has selected HawkSearch, Bridgeline's advanced AI powered search solution, to drive online business over its five ecommerce sites.

The global distributor has committed to a 36-month agreement and chose HawkSearch to reinforce its digital presence after recently seeing the powerful features and search results demonstrated in HawkSearch’s Multi-Store- Front Webinar webinar with BigCommerce and Obundle. Valken will leverage HawkSearch’s Rapid UI framework to implement the solution with a tight turnaround deadline, and advanced functionality such as Recommendations and Smart Search to power revenue through more efficient online sales and an enhanced customer experience.

Established in 2008, Valken Sports is a worldwide manufacturer and distributor serving the world of paintball, airsoft, and defense. Supplying a full range of products across the United States and Europe, they are dedicated to trustworthy service, positive growth, and quality.

HawkSearch has over a decade of experience serving leading distributors including Brownells, Packard and Berlin Packaging, HawkSearch drives ecommerce revenue growth through AI-powered features such as Smart Search and Dynamic Targeting, getting search solutions up and running fast with its Rapid UI Framework.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital, said, "We're excited to partner with Valken Sports, a powerhouse in the paintball sector and we look forward to watching them 'paint' a path to success in their digital transformation journey."

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital assists businesses in boosting their online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:

Danielle Erwin

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg2NjQ4MCM1NjcwMTY0IzIwMjY1OTc=
Bridgeline-Digital-Inc-.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.