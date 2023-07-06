IQVIA selected 'Leader' in Everest Group Life Sciences Sales and Marketing Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023

IQVIA™ (

NYSE:IQV, Financial), a global provider of data, analytics, technology solutions and services to the life sciences industry, was recognized as the highest scoring provider in the 'Leader' category of Everest Group's Life Sciences Sales and Marketing Operations PEAK Assessment.

This assessment included 17 providers and measured them according to two metrics: the ability to have an impact on the market overall, and the extent to which their vision and capability enabled successful delivery of services. Providers were categorized as ‘Aspirants,’ ‘Major Contenders,’ and ‘Leaders.’ IQVIA was rated as the highest scoring of the five providers named as ‘Leaders.’

IQVIA has a comprehensive portfolio of commercial solutions that enable life sciences companies to transform their commercialization journeys. Its Commercial Solutions include fit-for-purpose product and service-based offerings that support launch planning and execution, marketing and promotion, as well as customer and patient engagement services to ultimately improve healthcare outcomes. IQVIA can support the development and execution of agile, data-driven commercial strategies with unmatched precision, efficiency, and effectiveness.

“Everest Group recognized IQVIA for our well-balanced portfolio spanning the entire commercial value chain, global footprint, innovative culture and strong partner network. These are all requirements for life sciences organizations seeking to achieve the commercial transformation the market now demands,” said Bhavik Patel, President of Commercial Solutions, IQVIA. “We differentiate ourselves through our ability to source and understand vast amounts of data, accelerate data science to create actionable AI-generated insights, and optimize stakeholder engagement in support of better patient outcomes.”

“As the life sciences industry navigates the emerging macroeconomic, geopolitical, and regulatory developments, sales and marketing operations becomes integral for competitive differentiation. Increased collaboration of life sciences enterprises with service providers will help achieve this differentiation,” said Abhishek AK, Practice Director at Everest Group. “IQVIA has established extensive data sets, networks, and partnerships and further augmented its technological capabilities through its AI-enabled OCE platform, which enables salesforce effectiveness and enhanced HCP targeting and segmentation. These factors helped seal IQVIA’s position as a Leader on Everest Group’s Life Sciences Sales and Marketing Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023.”

To review the report, including details on IQVIA’s ‘Leader’ status, please click here.

About IQVIA
IQVIA (

NYSE:IQV, Financial) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ delivers powerful insights with speed and agility — enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 87,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

