Quantum Health, the leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company, announced today it has partnered with Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY) as part of its launch of a new family-building benefits offering to help employers provide a better, more comprehensive and inclusive experience for all employees who need support to build their families. Progyny, a leading benefits management company specializing in fertility and family-building benefits solutions, will be included as a new Preferred Partner within Quantum Health’s Comprehensive Care Solutions™ platform.

As part of this new offering, Quantum Health will fully integrate Progyny’s solution, including access to its national and actively managed network of top fertility specialists, dedicated concierge patient support, integrated pharmacy and wraparound technology, into Quantum Health’s navigation and engagement platform. Quantum Health’s 500 employer clients, currently supporting close to 3 million members, can now elect Progyny’s comprehensive fertility and family-building benefits with an accelerated contracting and implementation process and seamless integration.

“Quantum Health has long supported our clients and members with their reproductive health needs, but there is growing demand for a more comprehensive and integrated family-building experience, especially for groups of people who may face heightened barriers to accessing fertility care,” said Quantum Health President Shannon Skaggs. “After evaluating the market, we are excited to partner with Progyny, one of the market’s leading solutions in delivering an exceptional family-building experience that leads to healthy pregnancies. We already share mutual clients with Progyny and are eager to integrate their offering into our navigation engagement platform to better meet the needs of our clients and their millions of employees across the country.”

The recent Mercer survey, Health & Benefit Strategies for 2024, found over 40% of employers currently take steps to provide equitable family-building benefits, including fertility treatments that do not require individuals to meet the clinical definition of infertile, and coverage for surrogacy expenses. Yet, in the recent Employee Benefit News and Quantum HealthState of Healthcare national study, 43% of employers and 28% of employees reported that their company does not currently offer family-building assistance, including fertility and/or adoption assistance. Additionally, 30% to 35% of those in younger workforce generations (e.g., Gen Z, millennials and Gen X) say they want family-building assistance benefits but don’t currently have them, an important consideration for employers as they support their future workforce.

“At Progyny, we share Quantum Health’s goal of delivering superior outcomes, exceptional member support and sustained cost savings. Through this partnership, Quantum Health’s leading employer clients can easily expand their benefits offering to include the comprehensive, equitable and inclusive family-building services their workforce increasingly seeks,” said Dr. Janet Choi, Chief Medical Officer of Progyny. “We are excited to integrate our solution into Quantum Health’s unique navigation and member engagement platform to further expand access to our fertility and family-building services and to help members engage with the specialists and treatment they need more quickly and comprehensively.”

Quantum Health has recognized the increasing demand by employers and their employees for more holistic family-building solutions. By integrating Progyny’s unique benefits design and highly curated network of specialists with Quantum Health’s proprietary care management and Real-Time Intercept® model, members on family-building journeys will now be guided to all the support they need by their trusted Healthcare Warriors®. Through human-centered engagement, Quantum Health serves as the single point of contact for healthcare benefits questions, such as family-building support, and will direct members to the right resource at the right time, resulting in better experiences, reduced stress for the members and better outcomes. This new partnership with Progyny provides employers with a comprehensive family-building solution that complements Quantum Health’s integrated services, including the Early Steps® Maternity program, a high-risk pregnancy program that pairs expectant parents with a Personal Care Guide nurse for guidance.

In the coming months, Quantum Health will continue expanding its Preferred Partners™ program for building families, along with addressing other high-demand and top cost-driving categories for employers. To learn more, visit https://quantum-health.com/solutions/comprehensive-care-solutions.

