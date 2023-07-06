The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Carvana Co. (“Carvana” or “the Company”) (NYSE: CVNA) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Carvana is the subject of a article published by Forbes on June 23, 2023, titled: “The Untold Story of HyperSport, Carvana’s Mysterious And Scandal-Plagued Former Vendor.” The article claims there is a link between the Company and its HyperSport vendor despite it never being disclosed. According to Forbes, “HyperSport was controlled by a Carvana manager or his associates- and that as a result, HyperSport was incentivized to push through duplicate invoices to Carvana and skimp on buying its own supplies.” A former Carvana employee was quoted as saying “we had a feeling that someone was getting a kickback out of this. It didn’t make sense.” Based on this news, shares of Carvana fell by 16.1% on the same day.

