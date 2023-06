NEENAH, WI, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus Corp. ( PLXS) released today its inaugural Sustainability Report. The report, which is now available on the company’s Sustainability web page, highlights the impact from Plexus’ long-standing commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG).



Todd Kelsey, Chief Executive Officer commented, “ESG is integral to Plexus’ culture and our strategy, and essential to realizing our vision to help create the products that build a better world. The long-term positive impact of our efforts are transformative for our team, our customers, our communities and our business. We’re proud to share our commitment to being a leader in ESG as we celebrate the collective impact of our global team members’ efforts.”

Highlights from fiscal 2022 in the report include:

Deploying a suite of sustainability-oriented product lifecycle solutions to accelerate the global shift to a circular economy, with the aim to lessen the environmental impact of customers’ products and supply chains and to optimize shared value creation

Achieving an 11.9% energy intensity reduction across Plexus’ manufacturing sites, resulting from operational efficiency improvements, renewable energy transition projects, materials reductions and other activities to eliminate waste and carbon emissions

Launching a third Employee Resource Group (ERG), with two additional ERGs being launched in fiscal 2023 in support of team member-driven diversity and inclusion efforts

Donating in excess of $1 million globally through the Plexus Charitable Foundation

Completing a third party materiality assessment to assess stakeholder needs and develop strategic priorities

Enhancing the organization’s cyber-incident preparedness and response plan

For fiscal 2023, Plexus has in excess of 40 active ESG projects underway, including equipment optimization and energy transition investments, measuring its waste-to-landfill in order to set quantifiable future reduction goals and expanding community engagement by enhancing its global paid volunteer time off program through alignment with its charitable matching program.

Megan Schleicher, Sr. Director of ESG noted, “Our inaugural Sustainability Report emphasizes the continuous opportunity we have to innovate and operate differently in order to combat the social and environmental impacts of climate change, adopt more resilient and responsible business practices, positively impact our communities and partner with our customers on their sustainability goals. We’re excited about our journey as we aid in accelerating the shift to a more sustainable and equitable economy.”

To learn more about Plexus’ ESG actions and progress please visit Plexus' Sustainability web page.

