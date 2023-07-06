Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Schedules Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Conference Call for July 13, 2023 at 5:00 P.M. ET

DURANGO, Colo., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( RMCF) (the "Company", "we" or "RMCF"), an international franchiser and manufacturer of premium chocolates and other confectionary products, will host a conference call on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its fiscal first quarter 2024 results. The Company’s results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.

The RMCF management team will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Attendees are invited to submit questions ahead of the call by emailing the Company’s investor relations team at [email protected]. The conference call details are as follows:

Date: Thursday, July 13, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time
Dial-in registration link: here
Live webcast registration link: here

Please dial into the conference call 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact the Company’s investor relations team at [email protected].

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.rmcf.com/.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc., (the "Company"), ranked number one on Newsweek's list of "America's Best Retailers 2022" in the chocolate and candy stores category and headquartered in Durango, Colorado, is an international franchiser of premium chocolate and confection stores and a manufacturer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. The Company, its subsidiaries, franchisees and licensees currently operate over 270 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stores across the United States, the Republic of Panama, and The Republic of the Philippines. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RMCF."

Investor Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
720-330-2829
[email protected]

Media Contact

Rob Swadosh
SwadoshGroup
908-723-2845
[email protected]

