GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC), a leader in precision care innovation, will announce its second quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. The GE HealthCare management team will also host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on that same day, which will be a live webcast and accessible at https://investor.gehealthcare.com/news-events/events. The earnings release, accompanying financial information, and webcast replay will also all be posted at the same link on the GE HealthCare Investor Relations website.

About GE HealthCare

GE HealthCare is a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, dedicated to providing integrated solutions, services, and data analytics to make hospitals more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 100 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected, and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient’s journey across the care pathway. Together our Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from diagnosis, to therapy, to monitoring. We are an $18.3 billion business with 50,000 employees working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Insights for the latest news, or visit our website https://www.gehealthcare.com/ for more information.

