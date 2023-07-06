Zevo, America’s fastest growing pest control brand,1 has earned the distinguished “Seal of Approval” by Parent Tested Parent Approved (PTPA) for its Zevo On-Body Mosquito and Tick Repellent products, following its successful product launch in March 2023.

The PTPA seal indicates that all three forms of Zevo On-Body products, including lotion, pump spray and aerosol spray, have passed a rigorous testing and approval process from parents nationwide. Parent Tested Parent Approved engages members of its community of over 250,000 parents to provide unbiased, authentic product testing to help consumers make smart, informed purchasing decisions for their families.

“Major thanks to Parent Tested Parent Approved for this incredible recognition. We’re elated to have the support and trust from families across the U.S.,” said Chetan Parekh, Vice President & General Manager of Zevo at Procter & Gamble. “We developed the innovative Zevo On-Body product line with families in mind and after listening to thousands of consumers, we created an insect repellent solution that provides feel-good 8 hour protection against mosquitoes and ticks for the entire family.”

Zevo recently conducted a 2023 survey and learned that the majority of the population (71%) suffer from a fear of bugs2 – or what Zevo has dubbed “bugxiety.” The top reason individuals report having bugxiety is for fear of bites and stings (64%).3 With Zevo On-Body, you can experience complete protection against mosquitoes and ticks for up to 8 hours. The active ingredient in Zevo On-Body, IR3535®, is odorless and non-greasy. Unlike many traditional bug repellent products, IR3535® is inspired from a naturally occurring amino acid and does not leave your skin feeling greasy or sticky. Zevo On-Body can be used on your face and body, when used as directed.

“Our seal of approval is a powerful symbol of trust and credibility for millions of families,” said Sharon Vinderine, Founder and CEO of Parent Tested Parent Approved. “We know that parents are more likely to make a purchase based on the recommendations of others, and our trusted and recognized seal allows families to distinguish award-winning products from other brands in an ultra-competitive market with endless choices.”

Got Bugxiety? Zevo it! Zevo On-Body is made to bother bugs, not your family. The products are available for a retail price of $9.99 and can be found at the stores you know and love including Walmart, Target, The Home Depot, Lowe’s, Kroger, Meijer and more. To find a local retailer that carries Zevo products, including On-Body, the #1 selling Flying Insect Trap,4 and the Insect Killer Sprays, visit Zevo’s store locator. Visit Zevo online or connect on Facebook and Instagram and show us how you #ZEVOit.

About Zevo™

Launched in 2017, Zevo provides smart insect control products that kill bugs in and around your home in a different way. Part of Procter & Gamble, Zevo’s suite of household insect sprays, plug-in trap systems, and On-Body products control crawling, flying, and stinging insects, and are made to bother bugs, not your family. Zevo products are available for purchase online at zevoinsect.com and at all major retailers across the U.S. For more information, visit Zevo online or connect on Facebook and Instagram.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.comfor the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

Methodology

Undertaken by Maru Public Opinion, this study was conducted by its sample and data collection experts at Maru/Blue 26th April – 2nd May, 2023 among a random selection of 1,066 adult Americans aged 25-50 who are Maru Springboard America online panelists. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/- 3.0%, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals when compared to the data tables are due to rounding.

1 Calendar Year 2022, NielsenIQ Scanning Data, Pest Control Category (Insecticides and Insect Repellent)

2 Maru/Blue on behalf of Citizen Relations and Zevo, April 2023

3 Maru/Blue on behalf of Citizen Relations and Zevo, April 2023

4 Calendar Year 2022, Nielsen Total US Sales Data, Insecticide Category

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230629310809/en/