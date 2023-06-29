SpartanNash Rallies for Local Communities Through Helping Hands Day and In-Store Fundraiser

1 hours ago
PR Newswire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 29, 2023

$300,000 raised, thousands of volunteer hours reflect People First culture

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) continued its tradition of giving back to local communities during its annual Helping Hands Day corporate volunteer event and a Foundation in-store fundraiser this month.

Last Friday, SpartanNash Associates in Grand Rapids and Minneapolis volunteered at 14 area nonprofits, including Junior Achievement, Kids' Food Basket, Michigan Vets Home, Special Olympics Minnesota and more. Approximately 575 volunteers helped with landscaping, cleaning, painting, sorting donations, cooking, packing meals and more. The Company has a third upcoming Helping Hands Day event planned for its Norfolk, Va. team later this summer.

In addition, this month SpartanNash raised $300,000 to salute and support military and disaster relief heroes through its annual SpartanNash Foundation in-store fundraiser. This year's fundraiser benefited Honor and Remember, Operation Homefront and Convoy of Hope.

"Being People First means committing time and resources toward helping communities thrive. By focusing our efforts on our giving pillars of Hunger, Heroes and Hope, SpartanNash strives to find meaningful opportunities to partner with our local community in fundraising and engagement efforts," said SpartanNash CEO Tony Sarsam. "I'm proud that our Associates share that vision, whether they promote our in-store fundraising campaigns or spend their workday serving others and having fun."

For the past 12 years, SpartanNash Associates have participated in the annual Helping Hands Day, volunteering more than 25,000 hours with nearly 50 community partners. And since 2015, the Company and its communities have donated $2 million in contributions to patriotic and hero partners through the SpartanNash Foundation.

To learn more about SpartanNash's community engagement and giving pillars, please visit SpartanNash.com/corp-responsibility/.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 and growing. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 144 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com.

