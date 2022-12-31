Integration of Cutting-Edge AI Models To Empower SuperCom's EM Offerings By Unlocking New Real-Time Data Insights and Enhanced Decision-Making Processes

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, announced today the integration of cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities into its PureSecurity electronic monitoring platform. The new AI incorporated abilities, once launched to customers, can empower them to achieve unparalleled levels of efficiency and effectiveness through new real-time data insights and enhanced decision-making processes.

SuperCom is leveraging its extensive technology expertise to implement groundbreaking AI technologies into various parts of its core offerings. By leveraging the power of AI, SuperCom's PureSecurity platform can offer new abilities such as amplified data analysis, predictive modeling, and streamlined automation, geared towards optimizing decision-making and operational efficiency.

Key features of SuperCom's new AI capabilities include:

Automation for daily monitoring activities: Streamlines routine tasks, saving crucial time and allowing probation officers to handle higher case-loads, while increasing focus on human interaction and rehabilitation.

Streamlines routine tasks, saving crucial time and allowing probation officers to handle higher case-loads, while increasing focus on human interaction and rehabilitation. Advanced Data Analysis: Employs AI-powered algorithms to process complex data in real-time, reveal valuable insights, provide users with the most important actionable data, and facilitate informed decision-making.

Employs AI-powered algorithms to process complex data in real-time, reveal valuable insights, provide users with the most important actionable data, and facilitate informed decision-making. Predictive Monitoring: Utilizes machine learning algorithms to detect patterns, forecast trends, provide predictions on offender behavior, and identify potential risks or breaches in advance, enabling proactive measures.

These new AI capabilities, on top of Supercom's existing state-of-the-art monitoring solutions, can help SuperCom further revolutionize tracking and monitoring offender processes by automating tasks, providing advanced data analysis, and enabling predictive monitoring to enhance operational efficiency and program effectiveness.

"With an unyielding dedication to innovation, we're once again spearheading technological advancements in the electronic monitoring industry. By tapping into the power of AI, we hope to further redefine antiquated industry standards," commented Ordan Trabelsi, SuperCom's President and CEO. "These AI enhancements can empower our clients within the public safety sector, equipping them with tools to enhance public safety and enabling them to make data-driven decisions with unmatched precision and speed," Ordan continued.

"SuperCom remains dedicated to providing secure and scalable solutions, and the integration of AI technology can further strengthen our position as a technology leader in the industry. Our commitment to innovation, combined with our expertise in security and technology, sets new benchmarks for the sector and with each new groundbreaking development, we are one step closer to achieving our mission to revolutionize the criminal justice industry," Ordan concluded.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation.

