MINNEAPOLIS, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf ( JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, today announced that it now empowers more than 42 million students globally, serving eight of the top 10 largest school districts in the United States (according to March 2023 data from Niche ) and all of the top 10 best global universities (as ranked by US News and World Report in March 2023). By enabling seamless device management, security, and classroom workflow solutions for Mac, iPad, and Apple TV in schools worldwide, Jamf stands alone in providing the complete solution that global education institutions need today.



"Education is at the heart of Jamf's mission, and we are committed to helping schools transform their learning environments with purpose-driven technology to improve classroom workflows," said Dean Hager, CEO of Jamf. "By empowering educators and students with a seamless device management and security platform which delivers a safe online experience, Jamf enables personalized, engaging and secure learning experiences that prepare students for success in the digital age."

Through its comprehensive platform and services, Jamf ensures that schools can optimize the potential of Apple devices, making technology an integral part of education. Jamf's education-focused technology solutions cater to the unique needs of students, teachers, and parents, facilitating seamless device deployment, management, security, and classroom workflow solutions. With Jamf’s leading technology, educational organizations have the ability to:



Empower both 1:1 and shared device environments with Jamf School to help schools and institutions across the globe enhance their unique digital learning environments. Jamf School is built exclusively for teachers and IT to maximize Apple hardware for learning purposes inside and outside of the classroom. Complete with teacher, student, and parent apps, Jamf School creates the optimal digital experience and ensures students are focused and engaged.

to help schools and institutions across the globe enhance their unique digital learning environments. Jamf School is built exclusively for teachers and IT to maximize Apple hardware for learning purposes inside and outside of the classroom. Complete with teacher, student, and parent apps, Jamf School creates the optimal digital experience and ensures students are focused and engaged. Seamlessly connect learners with Jamf Connect to ensure that students and teachers have the power to leverage a single cloud-based identity to gain immediate and secure access to the resources and apps they need for the classroom, whether the classroom is at the school or at home.

to ensure that students and teachers have the power to leverage a single cloud-based identity to gain immediate and secure access to the resources and apps they need for the classroom, whether the classroom is at the school or at home. Safeguard students from harmful content with Jamf Safe Internet to help students explore and learn fearlessly while maintaining a safe environment. Since the launch of Jamf Safe Internet last year, As of March 31, 2023, Jamf has built a base of over 550 Jamf Safe Internet customers since the product’s launch last year.



Schools Transforming the Educational Experience with Jamf

Jamf's dedication to education has earned the trust of countless educational institutions worldwide. As of June 29, 2023, 28,000 education customers across K-12 schools to higher education institutions are leveraging Jamf’s technology to unlock the full potential of Apple devices in education.



One of the biggest education deployments of Jamf in Europe is in Bremen, Germany. Bremen has been a Jamf K-12 customer for more than three years. Bremen started with just over 1,000 Jamf School licenses and expanded very quickly during the Covid-19 pandemic to provide iPads for students and teachers, bringing them to the first large 1:1 deployment in the country. Bremen currently has approximately 90,000 iPads deployed, all using Jamf School, complemented by the Jamf Teacher app for effective iPad use in the classroom. During the war in Ukraine, the state of Bremen also quickly and proactively provided iPads for thousands of refugee children to help them more quickly learn about technology, the German language, and about Germany.

Texas A&M University is empowering multiple departments with Apple devices powered by Jamf. With over 5,000 Macs, 2,000 iPads, and 150 Apple TVs at the end of 2022, the University has committed the next five years to work with Jamf and continue growing the use of Apple devices across all departments at the University.

Zayed University in Dubai, U.A.E recently chose Jamf Protect to secure their fleet of 2,000 Macs. Since 2009, Zayed University has been managing its fleet of Macs with Jamf Pro. Last year, Jamf Safe Internet launched, and the university quickly adopted the solution to keep the ZU-owned Mac devices safe from cyberattacks.

Scottish Borders Council launched the Inspire Learning Project in 2019 which deployed over 16,000 iPads to their students to help develop digital skills and take a new approach to inspire learning in the classroom. They chose Apple powered by Jamf because it brought together four key pillars - mobility, personalization, collaboration, and excellence. Thanks to Jamf, the Inspire Learning Project continues to scale and students continue their personal and digitized learning across the Scottish Borders.

“Jamf made our vision of unique and personalized deployment for our students possible. Day to day, Jamf removes technical barriers for our teachers and supports the Inspire Learning Project in scaling our 16,000 devices,” said Paul Graham, Inspire Development Officer at Scottish Borders Council.

About Jamf

Jamf’s purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment that is enterprise secure, consumer simple and protects personal privacy. To learn more, visit www.jamf.com .

Media Contact:

Aleena Kaleem | [email protected]