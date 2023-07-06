The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage® company, is pleased to announce the region-wide availability of its Alkaline88® 1-Liter 6 Pack throughout the Southeastern United States. With the recent expansion of the product into 1,250 locations of one of the country’s most prominent chains, the product is now available in approximately 4,000 grocery locations, across most major banners in the region.

The Alkaline88 1-Gallon is already a fixture in tens of thousands of grocery locations as the country’s best-selling gallon-sized enhanced water product. The Company now aims to amplify the brand’s footprint by targeting the grocery channel’s best-selling size formatin the category, the 1-Liter 6 Pack.

Nielsen Total US Food data for the 52 weeks ending 5/20/23 shows that the top two value-added water products sold in grocery in the United States were 1-Liter 6 packs .

. Individual 1-Liter bottles held the 5th and 7th spots.

Alkaline88's 1 Gallon secured 6th place on the list with a dollar volume approximately 5.5 times greater than the next gallon product on the list.

"Adding the Alkaline88® 1-Liter 6-Pack to 1,250 additional supermarket locations in the Southeast now makes this fantastic SKU available to millions of shoppers in approximately 4,000 stores throughout the region," said Frank Chessman, CEO and President of The Alkaline Water Company. "In addition to boasting the best-selling gallon product in the category by a significant margin, we're now leveraging the best-selling size format to expand Alkaline88’s presence in the grocery channel and push for even more market share for the brand."

