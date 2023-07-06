Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today released its annual Corporate Responsibility Report. The report highlights the company’s strong performance as a responsible corporate citizen dedicated to driving meaningful change and making a positive impact for employees, customers, communities and shareholders.

“Motorola Solutions has been advancing technological innovation and delivering essential solutions that help protect our communities for nearly a century,” said Greg Brown, chairman and CEO of Motorola Solutions. “But it’s not only what we do, but how we do it – with a passion and a commitment to being a positive force for change as we help build a better, more equitable and safer world for us all.”

Highlights from Motorola Solutions’ 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility report include:

Reaching new heights in making a positive impact on communities around the world in partnership with the Motorola Solutions Foundation. Motorolans across 43 countries logged more than 75,000 volunteer hours, and the majority of the Motorola Solutions Foundation’s $9.5 million in strategic grants last year directly benefited people of color, including first responders, students and teachers.

Continuing to make progress on the company’s strategic initiatives around diversity, equity and inclusion and growing the employee base to more than 20,000 people with unique backgrounds and diverse perspectives that continue to encourage new ways of thinking across the business.

Investing $779 million in research and development, growing the company’s portfolio of patents to more than 6,500 and diversifying the company’s board of directors with the addition of Dr. Ayanna Howard, adding deep expertise in artificial intelligence, robotics and human-computer interaction.

Investing in the company’s supply chain, helping to create economic opportunities for small and minority-owned businesses by adding more than 600 diverse suppliers and introducing a Green Procurement Policy, prioritizing those actively reducing environmental impacts and driving efficiency.

Making progress toward the company’s goal of reducing 95% Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emission by 2031 and publishing an inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures report.

Earning ISO-22301 Certification for the company’s Business Continuity Management System, enabling more seamless operations for customers.

Motorola Solutions is also proud to have received numerous recognitions in 2022, including being named to Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies; Disability Equality Index®Best Places to Work; Forbes World’s Best Employers; Built In Chicago 100 Best Places to Work in Chicago; and WayUp Top 100 U.S. Internship Programs.

For more information on corporate responsibility at Motorola Solutions, please visit our website.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in public safety and enterprise security. Our solutions in land mobile radio communications, video security and the command center, bolstered by managed and support services, create an integrated technology ecosystem to help make communities safer and businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we’re ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230629261287/en/