Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, will issue a press release with its financial results for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2023, after market close on Wednesday, August 2, and will host a conference call the following day at 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 3.

Shareholders are invited to submit questions for management’s consideration by emailing [email protected] up to one hour prior to the call.

The call is open to the public and available by webcast or by phone at:

877.407.8289 (Domestic) / +1.201.689.8341 (International)

For those unable to listen to the live call, a recording of the webcast will be available on investor.maximus.com.

