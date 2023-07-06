PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) one of the nation’s largest homebuilders, today announced the opening of its first communities in Greenville and Columbia, South Carolina. The Company previously announced its entry into Greenville in March, and Columbia last August.

Under its Pulte Homes brand, Indigo Park is now open in Easley, South Carolina. This new construction enclave of 62 single-family homes marks the Company’s first community in the Greenville market. Indigo Park offers buyers the choice of six innovative home designs. One- and two-story floor plans range in size from 1,877 sq. ft. with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, to over 3,000 sq. ft. with five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Prices start at $334,990.

“With its incredible urban-suburban vibe, this area is making its mark as a major Southern employment hub. Greenville’s revitalized downtown boasts a vibrant art, retail and foodie scene, and its recreational offerings around the Reedy River are truly second to none,” said Chad Plunkett, Greenville division president for PulteGroup. “We are very excited to grand open Indigo Park and are confident that Pulte Homes’ signature home designs will prove an ideal match for South Carolina homebuyers.”

In the Columbia market, PulteGroup has unveiled two new communities that cater to first-time and move-up homebuyers. Pulte Homes and Centex communities have each opened within Grand Arbor, a picturesque master planned community in Blythewood, offering convenient access to great schools, major employers, and local shopping and dining.

“We are excited to grand open not one, but two phenomenal PulteGroup communities in the Columbia area,” said Matt Raines, Coastal Carolinas division president for PulteGroup. “The Grand Arbor communities from both Pulte Homes and Centex offer exceptional opportunities for families of all sizes to call Blythewood home.”

Grand Arbor by Pulte Homes offers single-story and two-story home designs, each available with picturesque pond, wooded, or creek views. Floor plans range in size from 1,987 to 2,842 sq. ft., offering 2-5 bedrooms, 2-4 bathrooms and 2-car garages, boasting everyday features such as luxurious owner’s suites, open layouts with Pulte’s signature Everyday Entry™ and Pulte Planning Center®, and oversized lofts. Prices start at $301,990.

Grand Arbor by Centex offers an exceptional living experience at an affordable price. Five home designs range from 1,510 to 2,670 sq. ft., with 3-5 bedrooms, 2-3 bathrooms, and 2-car garages. Featuring open concept living that allows natural light to flow within, these single- and two-story home designs include large kitchen islands overlooking flexible gathering areas, upstairs loft, and multi-use room. Prices start at $273,990.

For more information about PulteGroup’s communities in Greenville, prospective homebuyers and real estate professionals are encouraged to visit www.pulte.com/greenville.

To learn more about its new Pulte Homes and Centex communities in Columbia, please visit www.pulte.com/columbia.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams. For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; pulte.com; centex.com; delwebb.com; divosta.com; jwhomes.com; and americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.

About Pulte Homes

Pulte Homes is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Pulte Homes builds consumer inspired homes and communities that provide the move-up buyer the best quality of life. Only Pulte Homes offers the combination of innovative Life Tested Home Designs® with an unwavering commitment to quality and attention to detail. For more information about Pulte Homes, visit pulte.com.

About Centex

Centex, a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), helps first-time homebuyers put themselves in a better place. Centex builds consumer inspired homes and communities that balance smart design and affordability with a friendly, enjoyable buying process. For more information about Centex, visit centex.com.

