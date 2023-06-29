Fibocom Scales Up the 5G RedCap Module Series at MWC Shanghai 2023 with New FG131 Series Adding to the Portfolio

Fibocom showcases the new 5G RedCap modules portfolio including the new FG131 series and FG132 series at MWC Shanghai 2023. By addressing multiple key features of 5G RedCap, the FG131 module series allows the smooth and fast transition from 4G to 5G benefiting from the form factor design, and delivering a highly cost-effective solution for CPE, ODU, mobile hot-spot, USB Dongle users.

SHANGHAI, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom, a global leading provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules, demonstrates the 5G RedCap module portfolio at MWC Shanghai 2023. Along with the FG132 module series, the brand new FG131 series is introduced to scale up the 5G NR light deployment for use cases such as CPE, ODU, mobile hot-spot, and USB Dongle, etc.

Cover_Image.jpg

Leveraging ubiquitous cellular coverage, optimized power-saving, and reduced complexity, 5G RedCap is gaining more and more attention within the IoT industry. The newly launched Fibocom 5G RedCap module FG131 series offers a high-performance and ultra-reliable wireless solution for application scenarios that are cost-sensitive and power-enduring. Packaged in LGA form factor at the size of 37mm*39.5mm, Fibocom FG131 is pin-compatible with Fibocom LTE Cat 6 module FG101 and FG621 series that allows smooth migration from 4G to 5G RedCap. Compliant with 3GPP Release 17, it supports 5G SA and reaches peak rates of up to 226Mbps downlink and 120Mbps uplink theoretically. With these key features combined, the Fibocom 5G RedCap module FG131 series delivers a new level of 5G network experience while maintaining high reliability and cost-effectiveness, especially for terminal devices used in mobile scenarios.

Additionally, the Fibocom FG132 series has adjusted to three form factor designs and multiple regional versions that align with customers' requirements to accelerate the deployment of 5G RedCap worldwide. It is worth noting that these compact designs are pin-compatible with Fibocom LTE Cat 4 module NL668 and L716 series, and the dimension of FG132 (29mm*32mm in LGA form factor) account for only half the size of standard 5G module (41*44mm), significantly reducing the complexity of hardware design at the early stage of 5G RedCap adoption into terminals that shaped variously, for example, IP cameras, drones, wearable XR, etc. Moreover, the M.2 and miniPCIe form factors are the popular selections among manufacturing customers as both of them allow flexible connectivity ports while maintaining the compact size, thus making it easier for manufacturing customers to upgrade the existing LTE devices quickly without changing the hardware design. For example, industrial gateways, utility meters, etc.

"5G RedCap offers several advantages that make it particularly appealing for supporting IoT applications, and we are glad to scale up Fibocom's RedCap portfolio with new FG131 series," said Shawn Zhu, VP of Global Marketing, Fibocom. "We are expecting to see RedCap gaining further prominence by providing the highly-integrated and fast-to-deploy RedCap modules across the IoT industry, ensuring IoT customers utilize all possible benefits of high-speed, reliable, power-efficient capabilities enabled by RedCap."

Welcome to visit Fibocom and get to know more about the 5G RedCap module FG131 and FG132 series at stand #B80 in Hall N1 at MWC Shanghai 2023.

About Fibocom

Fibocom is a leading global provider of wireless communication modules and solutions as well as the first wireless communication module provider listed on China A-shares stock market (stock code: 300638). Fibocom offers a one-stop solution for industry customers by integrating wireless communication modules, IoT solutions and cloud service. With over two decades of engagement in M2M and IoT communication technology and extensive expertise, we are capable of bringing reliable, convenient, secure and intelligent connectivity service to every industry, enriching smart life with a perfect wireless experience. Fibocom's product portfolio ranges from cellular modules (5G/4G/3G/2G/LPWA), automotive-grade modules, AI modules, android-smart modules, GNSS modules and antenna service. Together, we aim to empower digital transformation across industries such as ACPC (Always Connected PC), mobile broadband, smart retail, C-V2X, robotics, smart energy, IIoT, smart cities, smart agriculture, smart home, telemedicine, etc.

