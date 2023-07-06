VIZIO Unveils Clean Break: A New Branded Content Series Inspiring Viewers with Organizational Tips from The Tidy Trainer, Michelle Hobgood

2 hours ago
VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) is proud to announce the highly anticipated launch of its next exclusive Branded Content Studio series, Clean Break. Hosted by skilled professional organizer, Michelle Hobgood - the Tidy Trainer, this captivating new series delves into the world of organizational tips and tricks, inspired by the popular TikTok organizing trend and presented by a top consumer packaged goods brand.

Clean Break focuses on telling uplifting stories that resonate with viewers. Each episode showcases valuable organizational hacks and highlights practical tips that make even the most tedious chores manageable. Here's a sneak peek at the episode lineup:

  1. Gift of Time - Discover Michelle's organizing and cleaning systems that free up valuable time, allowing you to focus on what truly matters.
  2. Laundry Day - Considered her paramount signature skill, Michelle serves as your personal stylist, sharing tips from closet organization to packing outfits for your next trip. She even has a few tricks that may have you looking forward to laundry day!
  3. This or That - Michelle busts the myths behind what’s trendy, and what’s realistic as she tests their functionality and provides practical alternatives for different organizing styles.
  4. Kitchen Magic - Learn ways to escape the fate of a messy kitchen, ensuring a functional and inviting space for your family.

Michelle’s exceptional skills in systems and organization were born out of necessity when she became the single mom of an autistic son. Juggling a career and a demanding home life, she created efficient systems to save time and reduce stress. Recognizing the positive impact of an organized home on her family's mental health, Michelle became a professional organizer and now shares her expertise with viewers in Clean Break.

“We are thrilled to launch Clean Break and provide our viewers with practical organizational tips," said Steve DeMain, Vice President, Branded Content & Sponsorship Sales at VIZIO. "Michelle Hobgood's expertise and relatable approach to organization will inspire our audience to create a cleaner and more organized living space, ultimately enhancing their daily routines.”

In partnership with a top manufacturer of quality household products, Clean Break, exclusively on VIZIO’s WatchFree+, offers content that takes viewers directly into the world of organization. Available on the Home Screen this summer and exclusively on demand on WatchFree+.

Check out the series trailer and get a taste of the transformative organizational journey that awaits.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

