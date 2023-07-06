Intuit Supercharges Intuit GenOS with OpenAI's Large Language Models to Bring GenAI Experiences to Customers

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, today announced that it is working with OpenAI to accelerate generative AI (GenAI)-driven application development on its proprietary Intuit generative AI operating system (GenOS) in support of the company’s mission to power prosperity around the world for more than 100 million consumer and small business customers.

Intuit’s financial large language models (LLMs) are enriched with the company’s own data, which specialize in solving tax, accounting, marketing, cash flow, and personal finance challenges. These financial LLMs intelligently determine the capabilities needed from Intuit’s platform, rich data, and knowledge set to create highly personalized experiences to guide consumer and small business customers with their financial lives to help them prosper. Now, combined with OpenAI’s industry-leading GPT 3.5 and 4.0, Intuit GenOS is enabling Intuit developers to rapidly build secure, intelligent, personalized GenAI-powered experiences across its portfolio of fintech products, with speed and at scale.

“Intuit is creating breakthrough product experiences on Intuit GenOS and we are excited to be working with OpenAI using their industry-leading large language models to accelerate our innovation,” said Marianna Tessel, Chief Technology Officer at Intuit. “We’re harnessing the power of generative AI to power prosperity for more than 100 million customers around the world by transforming the way people manage their finances with full confidence.”

"We're excited to work with Intuit to bring together the power of the OpenAI LLMs with Intuit's GenOS," said Brad Lightcap, COO at OpenAI. "Intuit understands the potential of generative AI technology, and shares our commitment to advancing next-generation AI development safely and responsibly."

For more than a decade, Intuit has been driving AI innovation, and its robust data and AI capabilities are foundational to the company’s success as an industry leader in the financial technology sector. The company has 400,000 customer and financial attributes per small business, as well as 55,000 tax and financial attributes per consumer, and connects with over 24,000 financial institutions. With more than 730 million AI-driven customer interactions per year, Intuit is generating 58 billion machine learning predictions per day.

Generative AI is transforming the way humans interact with computers. Intuit is uniquely positioned to lead the next wave of transformation and disruption given the company’s rich data platform, established AI foundation, commitment to data stewardship, and the introduction of our proprietary Intuit GenOS. Intuit is already seeing its AI-driven expert platform transforming the industry and powering prosperity.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With more than 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services. © 2023 Intuit Inc. All rights reserved. Intuit, QuickBooks, TurboTax, Mailchimp and Credit Karma are registered trademarks of Intuit Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. GenOS is a trademark of Intuit Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230629662118r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230629662118/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.