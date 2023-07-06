Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, today announced that it is working with OpenAI to accelerate generative AI (GenAI)-driven application development on its proprietary Intuit generative AI operating system (GenOS) in support of the company’s mission to power prosperity around the world for more than 100 million consumer and small business customers.

Intuit’s financial large language models (LLMs) are enriched with the company’s own data, which specialize in solving tax, accounting, marketing, cash flow, and personal finance challenges. These financial LLMs intelligently determine the capabilities needed from Intuit’s platform, rich data, and knowledge set to create highly personalized experiences to guide consumer and small business customers with their financial lives to help them prosper. Now, combined with OpenAI’s industry-leading GPT 3.5 and 4.0, Intuit GenOS is enabling Intuit developers to rapidly build secure, intelligent, personalized GenAI-powered experiences across its portfolio of fintech products, with speed and at scale.

“Intuit is creating breakthrough product experiences on Intuit GenOS and we are excited to be working with OpenAI using their industry-leading large language models to accelerate our innovation,” said Marianna Tessel, Chief Technology Officer at Intuit. “We’re harnessing the power of generative AI to power prosperity for more than 100 million customers around the world by transforming the way people manage their finances with full confidence.”

"We're excited to work with Intuit to bring together the power of the OpenAI LLMs with Intuit's GenOS," said Brad Lightcap, COO at OpenAI. "Intuit understands the potential of generative AI technology, and shares our commitment to advancing next-generation AI development safely and responsibly."

For more than a decade, Intuit has been driving AI innovation, and its robust data and AI capabilities are foundational to the company’s success as an industry leader in the financial technology sector. The company has 400,000 customer and financial attributes per small business, as well as 55,000 tax and financial attributes per consumer, and connects with over 24,000 financial institutions. With more than 730 million AI-driven customer interactions per year, Intuit is generating 58 billion machine learning predictions per day.

Generative AI is transforming the way humans interact with computers. Intuit is uniquely positioned to lead the next wave of transformation and disruption given the company’s rich data platform, established AI foundation, commitment to data stewardship, and the introduction of our proprietary Intuit GenOS. Intuit is already seeing its AI-driven expert platform transforming the industry and powering prosperity.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With more than 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services. © 2023 Intuit Inc. All rights reserved. Intuit, QuickBooks, TurboTax, Mailchimp and Credit Karma are registered trademarks of Intuit Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. GenOS is a trademark of Intuit Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

