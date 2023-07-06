Insight Wins Two 2023 Microsoft U.S. Partner of the Year Awards

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), a Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator focused on driving client success through digital transformation, today announced it has been recognized as a winner in the 2023 Microsoft U.S. Partner of the Year Awards in the categories of Azure Cloud Native App Development and Retail & Consumer Goods. In addition to this recognition, the company was also listed as a finalist for the U.S. Low Code App Development Partner of the Year, U.S. Surface PC Reseller Partner of the Year and U.S. Surface Hub Reseller Partner of the Year.

“When working with clients, we’ve found that the first step to optimizing your IT environment starts with gaining a clear, objective understanding of where your business is today,” said Juan Orlandini, Insight North America CTO. “Leveraging Microsoft tools and resources help us provide companies with unique and customizable solutions that better enable strategic vision across the entire environment — creating a productive foundation for successful transformation.”

The Azure Cloud Native App Development Partner of the Year Award recognizes a partner with a track record of building new cloud-native apps, demonstrating a deep understanding of their clients’ business challenges and motivating adoption of new cloud technologies and practices. The Retail & Consumer Goods Partner of the Year delivers consistent, high-quality, predictable retail IT solutions and services, providing innovative solutions based on Microsoft technologies.

“Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!” said Nicole Dezen, chief partner officer and corporate vice president of global partner solutions at Microsoft. “The innovative new solutions and services that positively impact customers and enable digital transformation from this year's winners demonstrate the best of what’s possible with the Microsoft Cloud.”

Insight also was recognized globally for providing outstanding solutions and services as Microsoft's 2023 Solution Assessments Partner of the Year and both the Australia and Hong Kong Country Partner of the Year. As a Microsoft partner for over 30 years, Insight powers companies across the nation to identify, build and implement best-fit solutions to meet the emerging needs of the business and their customers.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company’s global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 18-19.

For more information on Insight, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator with nearly 13,500 teammates worldwide helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 35 years of broad IT expertise. Rated as a Forbes World’s Top Female-Friendly Company and a Great Place to Work, we amplify our solutions and services with global scale, local expertise and a world-class e-commerce experience, realizing the digital ambitions of our clients at every opportunity. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

