RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 29 JUNE 2023

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TAIPEI, June 29, 2023

TAIPEI, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM), a digital entertainment services provider, wishes to announce that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held on 29 June 2023, all resolutions relating to the matters set out in the Notice of AGM dated 17 May 2023 were duly passed.

Poll Results

The results of the poll in respect of each of the resolutions put to vote at the AGM, as confirmed by scrutineer for the poll at the AGM, are as follow:

Resolution 1 – Adoption of audited financial statements

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

No. of votes

% of total votes exercised at AGM

No. of votes

% of total votes exercised at AGM

No. of votes

% of total votes exercised at AGM

4,433,474

98.53

27,870

0.62

38,273

0.85

Resolution 2 – Approval of appointment of auditors

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

No. of votes

% of total votes exercised at AGM

No. of votes

% of total votes exercised at AGM

No. of votes

% of total votes exercised at AGM

6,733,257

98.70

63,942

0.94

24,790

0.36

Resolution 3 –Approval of Directors' remuneration

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

No. of votes

% of total votes exercised at AGM

No. of votes

% of total votes exercised at AGM

No. of votes

% of total votes exercised at AGM

4,356,050

96.81

141,853

3.15

1,714

0.04

Resolution 4 – Approval for authority to allot and issue shares

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

No. of votes

% of total votes exercised at AGM

No. of votes

% of total votes exercised at AGM

No. of votes

% of total votes exercised at AGM

4,350,906

96.70

145,467

3.23

3,244

0.07

Resolution 5 – Approval for share purchase mandate

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

No. of votes

% of total votes exercised at AGM

No. of votes

% of total votes exercised at AGM

No. of votes

% of total votes exercised at AGM

4,454,148

98.99

32,113

0.71

13,356

0.30

About GigaMedia

Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, GigaMedia Limited (Singapore registration number: 199905474H) is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business is an innovative leader in Asia with growing capabilities of development, distribution and operation of digital entertainments, as well as platform services for games with a focus on mobile games and casual games. More information on GigaMedia can be obtained from www.gigamedia.com.tw.

The statements included above and elsewhere in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. GigaMedia cautions readers that forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements. Information as to certain factors that could cause actual results to vary can be found in GigaMedia's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission in April 2023.

favicon.png?sn=HK46312&sd=2023-06-29 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/result-of-annual-general-meeting-held-on-29-june-2023-301866887.html

SOURCE GigaMedia

rt.gif?NewsItemId=HK46312&Transmission_Id=202306290900PR_NEWS_USPR_____HK46312&DateId=20230629
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.