Comet Announces Return of Comet Fest Fan Festival in 2024

2 hours ago
COMET, the top destination on free TV for fans of sci-fi and fantasy entertainment franchises, today announced the return of the Comet Fest fan festival in 2024. The on-air and digital event will return in the Summer of 2024 with a focus on artificial intelligence, anchored by many of the top AI, android and humanoid-themed franchises in history including Terminator, Westworld and Robocop.

Comet will televise movies and series throughout the multi-day event, including the network premieres of James Cameron’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Westworld from sci-fi legend Michael Crichton. Additional films and series include Steven Spielberg’s A.I. Artificial Intelligence with Jude Law and Haley Joel Osment, as well as the Cyberpunk cult-classic limited series Robocop. Additional programming, interviews,appearances, andinteractive digital experiences will be announced in the coming months.

The network’s first annualComet Fest, which ran June 16-18, 2023, garnered record-setting success for Comet. The three-day television and digital event engaged fans with a Star Trek movie marathon of the original four movies, The Captain’s Closeup miniseries directed by William Shatner as well as an exclusive thirty-minute original interview with the star. Comet Fest drove fan engagement across Comet’s platforms with a surge in ratings delivering an increase of 82% in the time period and thousands of entries into the first ever Comet Fest cosplay and digital contests.

“Comet is committed to delivering fantastic programming and experiences for fans of sci-fi, fantasy and horror genres. Comet Fest 2023 delivered on that mission with over 3.5 million fans tuning in,” said Adam Ware, SVP Sinclair Growth Networks. “We expect Comet Fest 2024 to surpass these results as we celebrate the AI android-themed franchises that have inspired the imaginations of fans around the world.”

About Sinclair:

Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE! and TBD; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

