SS&C Launches SS&C Flex to Help Companies Mitigate Disruptive Business Events

2 hours ago
WINDSOR, Conn., June 29, 2023

Global service and solution offering minimizes the impact of unusual and seasonal business events on operations with end-to-end project management and execution

WINDSOR, Conn., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced the launch of SS&C Flex, an end-to-end service and solution offering to help global organizations manage disruptive business events and special situations.

"When we had an immediate, critical operational need to address our rapidly expanding business, SS&C Flex stepped up as an extension of our team and delivered," said Todd Nuckols, CTO, DPL Financial Partners. "SS&C is a professional partner with the ability to quickly absorb, train and deliver on process execution within a complex environment. With their support, we were able to achieve our goals within our timeframe and to our standards."

SS&C has managed nearly 2,000 business events for more than 500 clients across alternative and traditional asset management, retirement, insurance and other financial services segments. Past managed events have ranged from two weeks to four years and impacted anywhere from 10 customers to 3 million accounts across North America, EMEA and APAC. SS&C's team of experts have prepared and executed more than 50 million mailings, serviced more than 7 million calls, and executed more than $200 billion in distributions and remediation on behalf of its customers.

SS&C Flex further enhances these services with SS&C Blue Prism Intelligent Automation Solutions. The platform leverages machine learning and intelligent process automation to collect and analyze data to predict possible outcomes and drive efficient response processes.

The platform offers:

  • Consulting and training in best practices, processes and systems required to execute complex programs and projects, from discovery to developing an action plan
  • Multi-channel customer communications such as call center, email, print mail and custom websites
  • Managing call center operations: responding to customer inquiries and tracking customer responses
  • Settlement administration for class action and regulatory matters, including calculating and managing payouts when required

"Organizations in highly regulated industries such as financial services, healthcare and others often are confronted with disruptive business situations and don't have enough qualified resources to meet the challenge," said Nick Wright, General Manager, SS&C Global Investor and Distribution Solutions. "With a specialized situation response team, SS&C Flex minimizes the impact on customers, their employees and everyday operations. Our extensive experience, global reach and comprehensive solution set ensure our clients can focus on their main business while we take care of the issue."

Learn more about SS&C Flex here.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

Additional information about
SS&C (Nasdaq:SSNC) is
available at www.ssctech.com.

