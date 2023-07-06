Sensata Technologies Achieves GHG Emissions Reduction Goals and Improves Employee Health and Safety

2 hours ago
Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), has published its third annual ‘Powering Possibilities Together’ Sustainability Report, highlighting improvements in reducing GHG emissions intensity, renewable energy sourcing and employee health and safety.

Sensata Technologies' third annual Sustainability Report highlights improvements in reducing GHG emissions intensity, renewable energy sourcing and global employee health and safety.

Sensata’s 2022 Sustainability Report provides year-over-year performance updates on the Company’s key material topics of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Energy and Emissions; and Responsible Sourcing. Sensata provides an overview of its approach to addressing these focus areas and outlines its new initiatives for 2023. The report underscores Sensata’s commitment to transparency and accountability as it documents areas of improvement as well as challenges in achieving its ESG goals.

Highlights of progress from Sensata’s 2022 Sustainability Report include:

  • Exceeded 2026 goal to reduce GHG emissions intensity based on revenue ahead of schedule, with a 10.7 percent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 market-based GHG emissions intensity.
  • Increased total energy consumption from renewable sources from 1.9% in 2021 to 6.6% in 2022.
  • Improvement in all four metrics related to global health and safety, including 43.8% decrease in Total Recordable Incident Rate and 50.0% decrease in Lost Day Case Rate.
  • Improved supplier response rate from 61.0% in 2021 to 73.3% in 2022 for Conflict Minerals Responsible Sourcing Campaign.
  • Improvement in the number of women in management and above roles from 24.1% in 2021 to 25.7% in 2022.
  • Three new partnerships with organizations providing opportunities to mentor and develop talent in underserved communities including veterans and Black/African American and Latinx professionals in technology.

“We believe that supporting our customers’ transition to cleaner energy will be the most impactful way to do our part to support a better planet. And this wouldn’t be possible without an empowered Team Sensata,” said Sensata Technologies CEO and President, Jeff Cote. “We thank our employees, who have demonstrated steadfast commitment to their work, supporting our efforts to foster an inclusive culture, achieve more energy efficiency in our operations and innovate during a time of tremendous change. While we celebrate our accomplishments, the work is only beginning as we collectively address the needs of the cleaner, more efficient and connected world we envision.”

Read Sensata’s 2022 Sustainability Report and learn more about how Team Sensata is powering possibilities together for a more sustainable future at www.sensata.com/sustainability.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a global industrial technology company striving to create a cleaner, more efficient, electrified and connected world. Through its broad portfolio of sensors, electrical protection components and sensor-rich solutions which create valuable business insights, Sensata helps its customers address increasingly complex engineering and operating performance requirements. With more than 21,000 employees and global operations in 16 countries, Sensata serves customers in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial, and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.sensata.com and follow Sensata on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230629697268/en/

