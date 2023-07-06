E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, today released its 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, which provides continued transparency into the company’s approach to ESG. The report is focused on the company’s four Ps: Platform, Planet, People, and Policy—a strategy introduced in 2022 to highlight e2open’s commitment to leveraging its software platform to improve quality of life, enrich outcomes, and drive meaningful change. E2open’s reporting process continues to evolve along with its approach to corporate responsibility, and includes new data, transparency, and supporting protocols. The report covers data and metrics for e2open’s 2023 fiscal year (FY23), March 1, 2022, through February 28, 2023, unless otherwise noted.

“Our mission has always been to help the world’s supply chains run efficiently and safely, with as little waste as possible,” said Michael Farlekas, chief executive officer at e2open. “The current business and regulatory climate are only making this more important. Though there’s more work to be done in supporting our clients’ objectives regarding sustainability and social responsibility, I’m pleased with the progress we’ve made and where we’re positioned. Multi-enterprise connectedness and transparency are crucial to helping businesses get the full picture of not just their risks and impacts, but also their opportunities for collaboration and value creation.”

E2open’s ESG report outlines the company’s initiatives across its four Ps, with highlights including:

Platform: Regulatory developments in Europe and North America continued to increase the responsibility on companies to disclose aspects of their extended operations that go beyond traditional visibility levels. To respond to these requirements, as well as to facilitate voluntary ESG activities in the value chain, companies are seeking ways to unify their extended supply networks and gain end-to-end visibility and collaboration. As an example of the valuable role connectedness and extended collaboration play in making business more sustainable, e2open estimates that by enabling better visibility and collaboration between shippers, ocean carriers, and over-the-road truckers, it prevented at least 1.8 million unnecessary journeys—and the associated emissions—to transport empty shipping containers in FY23. E2open is committed to ongoing platform enhancements to help global supply chains operate more sustainably and responsibly.

E2open drives sustainability throughout its business by reducing waste and reusing materials wherever possible. This year, the company enhanced its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions disclosures by refining the methodology used to calculate emissions from employee commuting, using office utilization data to better represent the number of team members that commute to work. People: The company promotes an environment of diversity, equity, and inclusion through focused recruiting and retention efforts, employee resource groups, training, and engagement activities. Internal efforts throughout FY23 included the continued operation of e2WIN (Women’s Inclusion Network) to promote a more equal and inclusive workplace, and support of local communities across the world. E2open and its team members donated funds for earthquake relief in Turkey, provided socks to unhoused individuals in the United States, and donated funds to bring clean water to communities in need, among other community outreach activities. The company also expanded its activities to measure its supplier diversity, broadening to existing suppliers and international suppliers.

Read the full 2023 e2open ESG Report at e2open.com/esg.

