Apptio Integrates with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 29, 2023

Apptio Cloudability integration with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure will help empower customers to optimize cloud cost management

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apptio, Inc., the leading technology spend and value management company and member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), announces its most recent integration with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to help customers understand, visualize, and optimize their cloud environments through direct access to Apptio's Cloudability suite of products.

apptio_logo.jpg

With the current economic environment putting increasing pressure on businesses, it is critical that every technology investment demonstrates return on investment. With Apptio's cloud cost management expertise running alongside OCI's services, organizations will have a better lens into their OCI investments and support business growth through their OCI environments. Integration with Cloudability's market-leading FinOps capabilities will provide joint customers globally with insights to drive better cloud cost management and optimization decisions.

"We are proud to announce our integration with OCI following its incredible growth," said Eugene Khvostov, Chief Product Officer at Apptio. "Our mutual customers continue to see increasing value from using both OCI and Cloudability, further reinforcing the need to combine these capabilities for a more seamless customer experience. It is a huge step forward, especially as many businesses turn to hybrid cloud infrastructure to address the complex needs of today's business operations. OCI customers will find value in the capabilities provided by Apptio's cloud financial management leadership and expertise."

"OCI is designed to support customers with more deployment options, improved security and significant price performance advantages," said Chris Sullivan, VP Strategic Partnerships, Oracle. "With Apptio our customers have another powerful tool to maximize productivity and help ensure they are getting the most value out of their OCI environments."

The integration will be completed in late 2023.

To learn more, visit: https://www.apptio.com/products/cloudability/

About Apptio
Apptio is a leading technology spend and value management company for financial and operational decisions across Information Technology (IT), multi-cloud FinOps, and portfolio development resources. Apptio's mission is to deliver business value with every technology investment. Powered by Apptio's cloud platform and AI/ML data engine, Apptio's SaaS applications translate technology costs into clear business outcomes and financial ROI. As a trusted leader in FinOps and Technology Business Management (TBM) with thousands of customers worldwide, Apptio empowers leaders to cut costs and redirect investments to cloud innovation and digital transformation.

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit at oracle.com.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company--ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

Media Contact
Jas McDonald
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF45630&sd=2023-06-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apptio-integrates-with-oracle-cloud-infrastructure-301866274.html

SOURCE Apptio

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF45630&Transmission_Id=202306290900PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF45630&DateId=20230629
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.