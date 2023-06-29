Magellan Midstream to Announce Second-Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Aug. 3

TULSA, Okla., June 29, 2023

TULSA, Okla., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) plans to announce financial results for second quarter 2023 before the market opens on Thursday, Aug. 3. Management will discuss second-quarter 2023 earnings and outlook for the remainder of the year during a conference call with analysts at 1:30 p.m. Eastern the same day.

Participants are encouraged to listen to the call via our website at www.magellanlp.com/investors/webcasts.aspx. In addition, a limited number of phone lines will be available at (800) 954-0684, conference code 22027326.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available for at least 30 days at www.magellanlp.com.

About Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) is a publicly traded partnership that primarily transports, stores and distributes refined petroleum products and crude oil. Magellan owns the longest refined petroleum products pipeline system in the country, with access to nearly 50% of the nation's refining capacity, and can store more than 100 million barrels of petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel fuel and crude oil. More information is available at www.magellanlp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magellan-midstream-to-announce-second-quarter-2023-financial-results-on-aug-3-301866905.html

