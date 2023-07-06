Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced several enhancements to its Retail Solutions organization's leadership team, further strengthening alignment between Lincoln's Life and Annuity businesses. Stephen Turer has been promoted to Head of Insurance Solutions, overseeing Lincoln’s Life, MoneyGuard® and Annuity product lines. Thomas Diemer has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Retail Solutions. Both Turer and Diemer will report to Matt Grove, Executive Vice President and Head of Retail Solutions.

Turer’s newly created role of Head of Insurance Solutions brings Lincoln Financial Group’s Life, Annuity and MoneyGuard® product lines within the purview of a single leader. He now oversees the development and management of all retail insurance products, profitability, strategy and alignment with the broader Retail Solutions business.

“As we continue aligning our Life and Annuity businesses, Stephen’s product expertise and leadership experience make him the perfect person for this newly created role,” said Grove. “Stephen is a tenured leader with outstanding strategic intellect and an undeniable ability to build connections and create value. These skills are critical as we look to maximize knowledge and best practice sharing in our collaborative environment, and I am excited to see our business evolve under his leadership.”

As CFO, Diemer will oversee finance across Lincoln’s Retail Solutions business, which includes Lincoln’s Life and Annuity businesses, as well as Lincoln Financial Network, its wealth management business. He is responsible for current operating performance and risk, reporting financial progress, ensuring continuing control and protection of assets, and assessing financial implications of strategic initiatives across Retail Solutions.

“Tom’s extensive financial industry expertise adds incredible value to the Retail Solutions team,” said Grove. “His background as a strategic leader in the insurance industry makes him a great asset as we continue to focus on aligning our product teams, growing profitability and strengthening our capital position across our Life and Annuity businesses, as well as Lincoln Financial Network.”

Turer joined Lincoln Financial Group in 2005 as assistant vice president, Annuity Pricing, and took on increasing responsibility within the Annuity business. Most recently, he served as senior vice president and Head of Annuity Solutions, leading Lincoln’s annuity business capabilities and strategy. Throughout his career at Lincoln, Stephen has served as lead architect in several large annuity reinsurance transactions for both variable and fixed indexed annuities, including Union Hamilton Reinsurance and Athene Holding Ltd. Turer is the co-executive sponsor of Lincoln’s LGBTQ+ Business Resource Group. Prior to joining Lincoln, he was an actuary with Travelers Life & Annuity. Turer earned a bachelor's degree in actuarial science from Penn State University.

Diemer brings over 30 years of finance experience to Lincoln Financial. He joins Lincoln from AIG, where he served as CFO for AIG’s Life & Retirement businesses since 2015 and was responsible for overseeing the finances of the life, annuity, health, broker/dealer, mutual fund and bank product lines, spanning $400B in assets and $28B in total capital. Prior to that, he served as AIG’s Chief Risk Officer for Life and Retirement. Throughout his career, Diemer has also held leadership roles at Prudential Financial and Merrill Lynch. He received his MBA, Finance and Information Systems from NYU’s Stern School of Business, and bachelor’s degree in accounting from Fordham University.

