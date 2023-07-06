SAN DIEGO, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP ( www.JohnsonFistel.com ) is investigating whether BioXcel Therapeutics ( BTAI), any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors’ losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.



What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On June 29, 2023, BioXcel disclosed in a regulatory filing its Phase 3 trial for Alzheimer's successfully achieved its primary objective; however, investor concerns arose due to a principal investigator’s timeliness in reporting a serious adverse event. Along with this, the FDA uncovered a non-compliance issue at the site where the principal investigator enrolled around 40% of the participants in the study, known as TRANQUILITY II.

Following this news, BioXcel stock dropped 56% during premarket trading on June 29, 2023.

