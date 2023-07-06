High-Precision Automotive-Compliant Op Amp from Diodes Incorporated Features Input Offset Stabilization

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Diodes Incorporated (Diodes) (Nasdaq: DIOD) releases a high-precision operational amplifier (op amp) featuring input offset (VOS) stabilization for automotive signal conditioning applications. The micro-power AS333Q, a single-channel version of the dual-channel AS2333Q op amp, is designed for current sensing and signal detection in a broad range of in-vehicle functions, including airbags, position sensors, vehicle occupant detection sensors, on-board chargers (OBC) and wireless chargers, and battery management systems (BMS).

Automotive designs are increasingly employing brushless DC (BLDC) motors and electronic control units (ECU) for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). These require precision op amps for accurate analog signal conditioning. The chopper-stabilized low input offset voltage (VOS = 8µV) and almost-zero temperature drift (0.02µV/°C) of the AS333Q enable it to maintain high accuracy across the full common-mode input voltage range.

In addition, the device’s ability to handle beyond-the-rail-to-rail common-mode inputs allows the AS333Q to support both supply and ground-referenced inputs. The extremely low 1.1µV/√Hz low-frequency noise helps to improve signal-to-noise ratios (SNR), while a low quiescent current of 17μA (typical) means it can be used in equipment that must continue operating while a vehicle’s engine is off.

The AS333Q is qualified to AEC-Q100 Grade 1, manufactured in IATF 16949 certified facilities, and is PPAP capable. It is available in the SOT25 package at $0.82 in 1,000 piece quantities.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer electronics, and communications markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 32 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.diodes.com.

The Diodes logo is a registered trademark of Diodes Incorporated in the United States and other countries.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

© 2023 Diodes Incorporated. All Rights Reserved.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230629852580r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230629852580/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.