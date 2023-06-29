GRUBHUB SPICES UP NEW YORK CITY WITH FIRST-EVER HOT ONES DELIVERY POP-UP

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023

The hit YouTube series will give fans in New York City the opportunity to taste Hot Ones' famed wings and hot sauces via a new pop-up virtual restaurant exclusively through Grubhub

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Can you handle the heat? On the heels of the milestone 300th episode of First We Feast's Hot Ones featuring John Mulaney that dropped today, Grubhub is inviting New Yorkers to take the hot seat with the launch of the first-ever Hot Ones delivery pop-up. In partnership with First We Feast and powered by Mealco, the exclusive pop-up will give diners in select locations across Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens the opportunity to get their hands on the show's famous spicy chicken wings and hot sauces starting today, June 29th. 

Only through Grubhub can New Yorkers experience Hot Ones at home via menu items tossed in the famed fiery sauces. The menu features diners' choice of delicious 6-piece or 12-piece wings, in addition to righteously spicy crispy chicken or plant-based chicken sandwiches, coated in sauces tested by A-list stars during the current season of the show. The spicy lineup of hot sauces fans can taste include:

  • Los Calientes™ Rojo: Spicy and tropical!
  • The Classic™ Chili Maple: The perfect balance of sweet and heat.
  • The Classic™ Garlic Fresno: Garlic and Fresno chili get the party going!

Diners can savor a full meal by making it a combo with french fries and their choice of drink. For those that may need help turning down the heat, the Hot Ones pop-up menu also features an Apple Fritter topped with sweet milk for dessert. 

"We're fired up to bring the first-ever Hot Ones pop-up and delivery experience to diners first in New York City," said Liz Bosone, Grubhub's VP of Restaurant Success. "The opportunity to deliver the impressive cultural fandom of Hot Ones directly to fans' front doors through this collaboration is just another way Grubhub is committed to making moments more joyful with delivery." 

The special Hot Ones delivery pop-up in NYC celebrates eight years and 300 Hot Ones episodes featuring hot questions and even hotter wings with host Sean Evans on First We Feast with guests such as Julia Louis Dreyfus, Pedro Pascal and Margot Robbie. Grubhub is the first delivery partner to introduce Hot Ones' virtual restaurant. 

"First We Feast is excited to bring the Hot Ones experience directly to our fans in NYC through our pop-up delivery with Grubhub to celebrate the 300th episode," said First We Feast General Manager Chris Schonberger. "For years, fans have asked to try the iconic Hot Ones menu for themselves, and we can't wait to bring the heat straight to their doors through our collaboration with Mealco's virtual restaurant technology for this epic milestone."

Menu items are available for a limited time each day while supplies last for delivery only in select locations across Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens. Diners in those locations can check out the full Hot Ones menu via Grubhub. Expanded locations to be announced soon. Hours of operation vary per location. 

About Grubhub
Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY), and is a leading U.S. food ordering and delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms, and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features more than 365,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

About First We Feast
Founded in 2012, First We Feast views food as an illuminating lens into pop culture, music, travel and more through its innovative slate of food-driven video franchises. Part of Complex Networks, First We Feast's YouTube channel is home to flagship series, including but not limited to Hot Ones, The Burger Show, Feast Mansion, Tacos Con Todo, Gochi Gang, and Coneheads, which drives a community of 12 million highly-engaged subscribers and over 2 billion views to date. With a thriving eight-figure commerce business, First We Feast launched hot sauces, Truth or Dab The Game, a footwear collection with Reebok, "Hot Ones: The Game Show" on truTV, and much more. First We Feast's slate of original programming has garnered numerous awards and nominations, including an Emmy nomination for "Hot Ones"; multiple Shorty Awards; the 2020 and 2019 Webby Award for Food & Drink; and the 2014 James Beard Award for Best Food Blog. 

About Mealco
Founded in 2019 by Daniel Simon, Mealco is a technology platform dedicated to democratizing the restaurant industry. Honored by Time's Best Innovation of 2022, Mealco seamlessly bridges the gap between the world's top creators and their passionate fans through its proprietary technology and growing network of restaurants.

Hot_Ones.jpg

Grubhub_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG45401&sd=2023-06-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grubhub-spices-up-new-york-city-with-first-ever-hot-ones-delivery-pop-up-301866978.html

SOURCE Grubhub Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG45401&Transmission_Id=202306291010PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG45401&DateId=20230629
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.