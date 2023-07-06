NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / KeyBank will present a first-time homeownership workshop in Buffalo, NY. Saleem Shabazz, KeyBank Community Development Loan Officer (NMLS# 474996), will offer advice and details on products and assistance programs available to first time homebuyers.

The seminar will take place Wednesday July 5, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Frank E. Merriweather Library located at 1324 Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.

Admission is free and guests are asked to arrive 15 minutes early.

