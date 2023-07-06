VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ("Perk" or the "Company") the company that specializes in ordering and payment technology, is thrilled to announce that Fiazza has selected Getit Technologies Inc. ("Getit") as its technology partner and is implementing Getit's innovative web-based QR code ordering solution at four of its locations in Ottawa.

"The Fiazza team is delighted to partner with Getit Technologies to bring their web-based QR code ordering solution to our customers," said Kory McCoy, Regional Manager of Fiazza. "By leveraging this cutting-edge technology, we are able to offer our customers a seamless and convenient dining experience, while also improving our operational efficiency."

This partnership will enable Fiazza to revolutionize the dining experience at its four locations by offering customers a seamless and convenient way to place orders. By integrating Getit Technologies' web-based QR code ordering solution, Fiazza aims to enhance efficiency, streamline operations, and improve overall customer satisfaction. This technology eliminates the need for traditional order-taking processes, reducing wait times and allowing customers to personalize their orders with ease.

"We are excited to collaborate with Fiazza and provide our web-based QR code ordering solution to enhance their dining experience," said Ryan Hardy, CEO of Getit Technologies. "This technology is designed to optimize efficiency and improve customer convenience, aligning perfectly with Fiazza's commitment to delivering exceptional service."

With the new system in place, Fiazza customers will experience a faster, more streamlined ordering process, reducing wait times and allowing them to enjoy their dining experience to the fullest. The web-based QR code ordering solution also enables Fiazza to gather valuable data insights, helping them tailor their offerings to meet customer preferences and enhance overall satisfaction.

About Fiazza Fresh Fired

Fiazza Fresh Fired, founded in 2014, is a multi-location restaurant brand in Ottawa, Ontario that specializes in handcrafted food and experiences for fast and healthy options for their customers.

Fiazza is all about fresh custom pizza crafted by hand and fired to perfection in minutes. We are proud to use fresh locally sourced and high-quality ingredients to ensure great flavour and healthy choices. Come create your own fresh fired pizza or try one of our signature pies.

About Perk Labs Inc.

Perk Labs, the owner of Getit Technologies Inc. and Perk Hero Software Inc, specializes in technology, logistics, and connecting communities. Our digital payments and loyalty software empowers merchants to optimize their business and customer journey. Our marketplace and driver network connects and supports their business with additional sales and flexible last mile delivery options.

