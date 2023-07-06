Elgato, a subsidiary of CORSAIR® (NASDAQ: CRSR), and leading provider of hardware and software for content creators, today announced a major update to the digital version of its celebrated Stream Deck, Stream Deck Mobile. The Stream Deck Mobile app turns any smartphone into a handheld productivity interface. With today’s update, Stream Deck Mobile becomes free to use for up to six keys, for anyone with an iPhone or iPad. Other core app changes introduce more ways for users to control their favorite apps and customize their setup.

Now with its “freemium” app model, Stream Deck Mobile is more accessible than ever for millions of customers worldwide. Users can get the best of Stream Deck on their iPhone or iPad for free — including six keys, unlimited actions, and hundreds of plugins for popular apps. An optional Pro subscription or purchase unlocks advanced features like custom layouts, backgrounds, and up to 64 keys — double that of Elgato's largest physical device, Stream Deck XL.

Stream Deck Mobile is now iPadOS native, taking full advantage of the device’s large screen. With iPad multitasking, users can run Stream Deck Mobile alongside their favorite apps and websites, or even run two Stream Deck Mobile keypads side-by-side — giving them access to as many as 128 keys at once (Pro subscription required).

Above all, customization is at the heart of today’s update. Users can now switch between dark and light mode, control keypad rotation, and explore community plugins and profiles on Elgato Marketplace. And with Stream Deck Mobile Pro, they can even change the number and layout of their keys — plus personalize the app's appearance with custom faceplates or images from their camera roll.

“Stream Deck is so much more than just a physical device," said Christiane Göhring, Team Lead for Mobile Development at Elgato. "It's a powerful ecosystem that enables millions of users across practically any workflow. With this update, we're excited to bring that same technology to the virtual space, making it easier than ever for anyone to streamline tasks and save time using the iPhone or iPad they already know and love — all for free."

Stream Deck Mobile is available now for download on the Apple App Store for iOS and iPadOS devices.

Stream Deck Mobile Pro is available through a monthly subscription ($2.99), annual subscription ($24.99), or one-off lifetime purchase ($49.99). Prices vary by region.

